Actor, Naomi Kuria recounts last moments with her father

The actor had earlier told netizens to pray for her family especially her father saying she was spending most of her time in the hospital looking after their ailing father.

Unfortunately barely a week after asking for prayers, her father breathed his last according to Naomi and she vividly recalled their last daughter-father moments which saw her give her life to Christ.

"Exactly a month ago, a day like today October 9 was on a Sunday, I went to see my dad after talking so much over the phone because I was not okay. From September 24th I started experiencing anxiety and panic which at that time I didn’t know what was happening to me. This became chronic that one day I woke up feeling hopeless, helpless, and defeated and suddenly I got suicidal and I just wanted to die," she said.

Naomi says her father helped her overcome the vice of wanting to take her life despite harboring suicidal thoughts, feeling guilty, and being condemned which she says drained her energy

Pulse Live Kenya

"I talked to him about how I was feeling guilty and condemned by the enemy because I had made up my mind to change my ways and follow Jesus. The enemy could whisper to me that I cannot be born again because of the sins that I had done and that I will always be a slave to them," she narrated.

Naomi says her late dad sympathised with her and gave her hope for tomorrow saying that he even went ahead and prayed for her to get saved. Naomi further added that she felt whole again, forgiven, strong and whole again after the lengthy talk and prayers with her father.

"My dad really sympathised with me and he felt so sorry that the devil had found a chance to torment me with his lies. He told me that guilt and condemnation don't come from God and everything the devil says is a lie. He told me that any other time the enemy would ever accuse me, I rise and tell him that accused is the one on the cross, not me. He then prayed for me and ushered me to salvation. I felt loved I felt strong and whole again I beheld to God of my father till this day and forever more," she added.

Pulse Live Kenya

She thanked her dad for helping her to get Christ adding that she was going to love him even when he is gone.

"Thank you dad for giving me to Christ. Am not alone. I will always love you till eternity. More so I will love and honor God whom you loved so much. Rest well Dad till we meet again," she quipped.