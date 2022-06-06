Actor Omosh Kizangila pours heart out as he mourns father's death

Through his Instagram page, Omosh shared the news of his father's demise describing him as a great person whose moments with his family will be missed.

“You will be missed forever and always. The beautiful moments you shared with us will always speak of the great person that you were. Rest in peace Dad😭” Omosh wrote.

Those that knew Omosh’s father described him as a father figure not just to his children but to society at large.

“Rest in peace, you were a father to us when we were growing up in Shaurimoyo Kiriga,rest in peace baba Wanjiku,” Siz.yunny wrote.

Recently Omosh sought spiritual help from controversial pastor Kanyari where he said his weak spiritual foundation was the cause of all his problems.

“Maybe the cause of all my troubles is because I haven’t built a strong altar for the Lord in my life. I know what I must do to strengthen my relationship with God so that he may bless me abundantly,” the former Tahidi High actor said.

“I am a star but I don’t shine as bright as I should. My shine dims all the time but I meet people who tell me I am a star that is going far but I don’t have a strong altar,” he added.

The controversial pastor then decided to pray for Omosh, asking for deliverance for the former Tahidi High star.

Kanyari also gifted the troubled actor some Sh7,000 as well as shopping to use in his household.

In 2021, the actor was gifted a new 3-bedroomed house at Joska along Kangundo Road.