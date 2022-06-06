RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Actor Omosh Kizangila pours heart out as he mourns father's death

Amos Robi

Omosh described his father as a great person who he will miss

Omosh Kizangila mourns father
Omosh Kizangila mourns father

Former Tahidi High actor Joseph Kinuthia popularly known as Omosh Kizangila has been thrown into a somber mood after his father passed on.

Through his Instagram page, Omosh shared the news of his father's demise describing him as a great person whose moments with his family will be missed.

“You will be missed forever and always. The beautiful moments you shared with us will always speak of the great person that you were. Rest in peace Dad😭” Omosh wrote.

Those that knew Omosh’s father described him as a father figure not just to his children but to society at large.

Rest in peace, you were a father to us when we were growing up in Shaurimoyo Kiriga,rest in peace baba Wanjiku,” Siz.yunny wrote.

Omosh Kizangila mourns father
Omosh Kizangila mourns father

Recently Omosh sought spiritual help from controversial pastor Kanyari where he said his weak spiritual foundation was the cause of all his problems.

Maybe the cause of all my troubles is because I haven’t built a strong altar for the Lord in my life. I know what I must do to strengthen my relationship with God so that he may bless me abundantly,” the former Tahidi High actor said.

I am a star but I don’t shine as bright as I should. My shine dims all the time but I meet people who tell me I am a star that is going far but I don’t have a strong altar,” he added.

Omosh seeks deliverance from controversial Pastor Victor Kanyari
Omosh seeks deliverance from controversial Pastor Victor Kanyari Pulse Live Kenya

The controversial pastor then decided to pray for Omosh, asking for deliverance for the former Tahidi High star.

Kanyari also gifted the troubled actor some Sh7,000 as well as shopping to use in his household.

In 2021, the actor was gifted a new 3-bedroomed house at Joska along Kangundo Road.

The house was built by Linnet Kathy Kathambi who was inspired to gift the actor after another wellwisher donated their piece of land.

Amos Robi

