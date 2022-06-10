RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Vanessa Mdee's fiancé, Rotimi, launches skincare line

Authors:

Dennis Milimo

Vanessa Mdee and Rotimi out here making major money moves

Vanessa Mdee and Rotimi
Vanessa Mdee and Rotimi

American actor and singer Olurotimi Akinosho alias Rotimi has announced the official launch of his own skincare line dubbed Favr By Rotimi.

Recommended articles

In a statement, the Power actor divulged his new venture will be bringing to the market skincare products meant for men and women.

“My skincare line is for both men and women, derived exclusively from minerals fresh out of the Dead Sea.

"I'm so excited to share this new product line that is so close to my heart with all of you!” Rotimi announced.

Singer Vanessa Mdee and her fiancé Rotimi
Singer Vanessa Mdee and her fiancé Rotimi Singer Vanessa Mdee and her fiancé Rotimi Pulse Live Kenya

His fiancée, Vanessa Mdee, congratulated him for the new milestone, saying he is blessed beyond measure.

“Surely Lord you bless the righteous, you surround them with your favor as with a shield. Psalms 5:12. God’s plan,” Mdee remarked.

This came months after the couple ventured into the world of fitness with the unveiling of their own wellness application, For the Better.

The two said they will be sharing their private life on the new App, with the aim of inspiring and motiving their loyal fans in their wellness goals.

Actor Rotimi & Vanessa Mdee’s fiancé launches own skincare products
Actor Rotimi & Vanessa Mdee’s fiancé launches own skincare products Actor Rotimi & Vanessa Mdee’s fiancé launches own skincare products Pulse Live Kenya
Actor Rotimi & Vanessa Mdee’s fiancé launches own skincare products
Actor Rotimi & Vanessa Mdee’s fiancé launches own skincare products Actor Rotimi & Vanessa Mdee’s fiancé launches own skincare products Pulse Live Kenya

Ms Mdee mentioned that with the launch of the App, their fans will also get exclusive merchandise, personalized videos and more.

“We are super excited to bring you our wellness App called – For The Better – we wanna share with you our lives, experiences, give away merchandise, gifts, concerts, and many more. ...subscribe to keep up with us,” the loved birds said jointly.

Lately, the two love birds have been making major money moves. In February Rotimi bought his fiancée a Sh56,000,000 mansion in Florida, next to Disney World.

Singer Vanessa Mdee and her fiancé Rotimi
Singer Vanessa Mdee and her fiancé Rotimi Singer Vanessa Mdee and her fiancé Rotimi Pulse Live Kenya

On June 5, Rotimi and Vanessa disclosed that they had acquired their second mansion.

“The dance you do when you buy another house. Let your money make money for you,” read a caption to a video of them dancing while in front of their new mansion.

Authors:

Dennis Milimo Dennis Milimo Dennis Milimo is an experienced Digital and Broadcast Journalist with a demonstrated history of working in the broadcast and online media industry for over 4 years.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

Jalang'o issues update on theft of over Sh1 million from his car

Jalang'o issues update on theft of over Sh1 million from his car

Vanessa Mdee's fiancé, Rotimi, launches skincare line

Vanessa Mdee's fiancé, Rotimi, launches skincare line

Diamond excites fans as he spends quality time with son Naseeb Jnr in Nairobi [Video]

Diamond excites fans as he spends quality time with son Naseeb Jnr in Nairobi [Video]

Zuchu becomes 1st female East African artiste to hit 2M YouTube subscribers

Zuchu becomes 1st female East African artiste to hit 2M YouTube subscribers

Former Machachari actor Tyler Mbaya in mourning

Former Machachari actor Tyler Mbaya in mourning

Speculation rife as Diamond, Zari Hassan land in Nairobi

Speculation rife as Diamond, Zari Hassan land in Nairobi

Details of Janet Mbugua's new show on Citizen TV

Details of Janet Mbugua's new show on Citizen TV

Akothee confirms breakup with boyfriend & manager Nelly Oaks

Akothee confirms breakup with boyfriend & manager Nelly Oaks

Sony Music signs multi-talented Tanzanian singer Abby Chams [Video]

Sony Music signs multi-talented Tanzanian singer Abby Chams [Video]

Trending

Alex Mwakideu reacts on Jalango's stolen money

Alex Mwakideu with Jalango staffers

Bahati calls out wife Diana Marua over her dressing

Singer Bahati and Diana Marua

Zari Hassan finally arrives in Kenya ahead of her All White Party [Photos]

Zari Hassan lands in Kenya

Top Kameme FM presenter Muthoni Wa Kirumba quits after 12 years

Kameme FM presenter Muthoni Wa Kirumba and President Uhuru Kenyatta posing for a photo