Vanessa Mdee's fiancé, Rotimi, launches skincare line

In a statement, the Power actor divulged his new venture will be bringing to the market skincare products meant for men and women.

“My skincare line is for both men and women, derived exclusively from minerals fresh out of the Dead Sea.

"I'm so excited to share this new product line that is so close to my heart with all of you!” Rotimi announced.

Singer Vanessa Mdee and her fiancé Rotimi Pulse Live Kenya

His fiancée, Vanessa Mdee, congratulated him for the new milestone, saying he is blessed beyond measure.

“Surely Lord you bless the righteous, you surround them with your favor as with a shield. Psalms 5:12. God’s plan,” Mdee remarked.

This came months after the couple ventured into the world of fitness with the unveiling of their own wellness application, For the Better.

The two said they will be sharing their private life on the new App, with the aim of inspiring and motiving their loyal fans in their wellness goals.

Actor Rotimi & Vanessa Mdee’s fiancé launches own skincare products Pulse Live Kenya

Ms Mdee mentioned that with the launch of the App, their fans will also get exclusive merchandise, personalized videos and more.

“We are super excited to bring you our wellness App called – For The Better – we wanna share with you our lives, experiences, give away merchandise, gifts, concerts, and many more. ...subscribe to keep up with us,” the loved birds said jointly.

Lately, the two love birds have been making major money moves. In February Rotimi bought his fiancée a Sh56,000,000 mansion in Florida, next to Disney World.

On June 5, Rotimi and Vanessa disclosed that they had acquired their second mansion.