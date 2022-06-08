RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Actor Rotimi pampers Vanessa Mdee with sweet words as she turns 34

Authors:

Dennis Milimo

Rotimi celebrates Vanessa in style days after buying her another expensive mansion

American singer and actor Olurotimi Akinosho popularly known as Rotimi has penned down a sweet message to his fiancée Vanessa Mdee as she turns 34-years-old.

In his birthday message, the power actor alias Andre Coleman in the series, celebrated Ms Mdee as queen and an incredible mother with a confession on how he loves her.

“Happy birthday to this beautiful earth angel😍Thank you for being such a light to anyone and everyone who meets you. You’re an anomaly, a Queen, a vessel, a G, and an incredible mother. 🤍🤍🤍 love you Mrs. Buttasxotch 🥰🥰,” read Rotimi’s message to Vanessa Mdee.

Upon seeing the beautiful message; Vee Money replied; “Tears Of Joy* you’re my biggest blessing 🙏🏽🤍😘 Thankyou Mr Buttascotch,”.

“34, Thankyou God almighty, Jesus Christ, Master Holy Spirit for another year. So much to be grateful for. Swimming in favor and grace and abundance. What a life 🙏🏽,” shared Vanessa Mdee.

Vanessa and Rotimi got engaged back in December 2020. Ms Mdee could be seen in tears after being overwhelmed by emotions the moment Rotimi went on his knee to pop the big Question “Will you marry Me”.

A happy Venessa responds with a big YES, as she accepted the engagement ring, before the love birds goes into kissing.

The couple started, dating in October 2019. Vanessa was first spotted on a Baecation in Miami with the Power actor Rotimi popularly known as Andre Coleman in the series.

Following the hookup, Vanessa moved to Atlanta to stay with Rotimi. Months later she announced that she had decided to shelve her music career for good over what she termed as "the music industry being demonic".

In September 2021, the two love birds welcomed their first child together, named Seven Adeoluwa Akinosho.

In August 2021, Rotimi gifted Vanessa a brand new Ranger Rover 2021 (Land Rover Range Rover).

On February 14, 2022, the actor bought his fiancée a 6-bedroom mansion in Florida worth over Sh56 million.

In June 2022, the couple acquired another mansion with a revelations that it will be used as an investment property.

In February 2022, Vanessa Mdee, and her fiancé Rotimi, ventured into the world of fitness with the unveiling of their own wellness application, For the Better.

Authors:

Dennis Milimo Dennis Milimo Dennis Milimo is an experienced Digital and Broadcast Journalist with a demonstrated history of working in the broadcast and online media industry for over 4 years.

