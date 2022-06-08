Actor Rotimi pampers Vanessa Mdee with sweet words as she turns 34

In his birthday message, the power actor alias Andre Coleman in the series, celebrated Ms Mdee as queen and an incredible mother with a confession on how he loves her.

“Happy birthday to this beautiful earth angel😍Thank you for being such a light to anyone and everyone who meets you. You’re an anomaly, a Queen, a vessel, a G, and an incredible mother. 🤍🤍🤍 love you Mrs. Buttasxotch 🥰🥰,” read Rotimi’s message to Vanessa Mdee.

Upon seeing the beautiful message; Vee Money replied; “Tears Of Joy* you’re my biggest blessing 🙏🏽🤍😘 Thankyou Mr Buttascotch,”.

“34, Thankyou God almighty, Jesus Christ, Master Holy Spirit for another year. So much to be grateful for. Swimming in favor and grace and abundance. What a life 🙏🏽,” shared Vanessa Mdee.

Singer Vanessa Mdee and her fiancé Rotimi Pulse Live Kenya

Vanessa Mdee and Rotimi's Love Story

Vanessa and Rotimi got engaged back in December 2020. Ms Mdee could be seen in tears after being overwhelmed by emotions the moment Rotimi went on his knee to pop the big Question “Will you marry Me”.

A happy Venessa responds with a big YES, as she accepted the engagement ring, before the love birds goes into kissing.

The couple started, dating in October 2019. Vanessa was first spotted on a Baecation in Miami with the Power actor Rotimi popularly known as Andre Coleman in the series.

Following the hookup, Vanessa moved to Atlanta to stay with Rotimi. Months later she announced that she had decided to shelve her music career for good over what she termed as "the music industry being demonic".

Vanessa Mdee and Rotimi unveil their own wellness App Pulse Live Kenya

In September 2021, the two love birds welcomed their first child together, named Seven Adeoluwa Akinosho.

In August 2021, Rotimi gifted Vanessa a brand new Ranger Rover 2021 (Land Rover Range Rover).

On February 14, 2022, the actor bought his fiancée a 6-bedroom mansion in Florida worth over Sh56 million.

In June 2022, the couple acquired another mansion with a revelations that it will be used as an investment property.