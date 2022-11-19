RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Kate Actress reveals concern that made her reverse expensive weight-loss procedure

Kate Actress revealed that she had to reverse the expensive procedure after four months.

Catherine Kamau
Catherine Kamau

Former 'Mother-in-Law' actress Catherine Kamau has opened up on why she had to reverse the expensive weight-loss procedure that she had undergone.

In a candid interview with You Tuber Mungai Eve, the actress explained that the procedure known as laparoscopic gastric balloon placement entailed the insertion of an inflatable silicone balloon inserted into her stomach.

Shortly after the procedure, Kate noted that she was losing weight rapidly, shedding off 15 kilograms in the first week alone.

This got her concerned as her initial plan was to shed off 20 kilograms and still remain curvy.

"I told them (the hospital), I wanted to lose weight but not this much coz I still want to be a curvy girl," the mother of two explained.

Kate Actress
Kate Actress Pulse Live Kenya

Kate added that in as much as she wanted to lose weight, she did not realise that losing even 5 kilograms would have a big difference on how she looked.

In a past interview, Kate explained that she opted for the procedure which is said to cost around Ksh 500,000 after she was declared obese.

“I knew I had to make better choices for myself when I checked into a health facility and I was declared class one obesity bordering class 2. To be honest I had let myself go,” she said.

“The balloon occupies about 15% to 20% depending on your stomach size. Its 500ml. Your stomach can hold upto 3 liters, this means you feel full, so you eat less. Portion control thus resulting in weight loss. I chose the gastric balloon,” Kate said.

Four months after the procedure, Kate recounted that she had to reverse it.

