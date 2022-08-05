RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Actress Dorea 'Maggie' Chege gifted brand new car by boyfriend DJ Dibul

Dorea used to date fellow actor Ronald ‘Victor Hausa' Ndubi before hooking up with DJ Dibul

Kenyan actress Dorea ‘Maggie’ Chege of the famous Citizen TV Telenovela Maria is in a celebratory mood after being gifted a brand new car by her boyfriend DJ Dibul.

On Friday, 5 August 2022 the actress penned a message of appreciation to her lover for the thoughtful gift.

DJ Dibul who is currently in a romantic relationship with Dorea Chege is a DJ at Kameme FM and Gukena FM.

“Hey Loves, I am more than excited writing this, I can't express my Joy & appreciation I have for you babe DJ Dibul. Just a short story, so yesterday I was gifted 1 of my dream cars, I am out of words, It is one thing to be Loved and another to have a partner who prioritizes you, supports you & appreciates you DJ Dibul. I can't thank you enough, may God always make your cup overflow, my life took a beautiful turn since I met you,” an excited Dorea Chege shared.

DJ Dibul also put a post stating that he is happy Dorea loved the car gift.

“How overwhelming it was to see her reaction...I am glad she loved my gift....It is not how much we give but how much Love we put into it...Dorea Chege you deserve this and more my love....you are one of a kind and I thank God for you...To many more surprises. Ma'Wendo,” DJ Dibul remarked.

READ: 'Maria' actress Dorea Chege shares snippet of her mega house under construction

Dorea hooked up with DJ Dibul after breaking up with actor Ronald Ndubi popularly known as Victor Hausa on Citizen TV Telenovela Maria.

In an interview with actress Bridget Shighadi, Ndubi aka the Don confirmed being in a romantic relationship with Dorea in August 2021.

Everyone wants to know, are you dating Dorea aka Maggie? Asked Ms Shighadi.

Victor Hausa replied; “Yes, I’m dating Dorea, she is my girlfriend and the wedding gown should be on the way…Harusi itakuja coz it’s in the plans. Yes, I’m dating Dorea and its serious and wedding bells is soon”.

However, the relationship did not mature to the promised wedding.

Actress Dorea 'Maggie' Chege gifted brand new car by boyfriend DJ Dibul

