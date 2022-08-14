Former Real House Helps of Kawangware actress Esther Chebet known by her stage name Matilda is in mourning the demise of her mother.
Actress Esther Chebet in mourning
Chebet is a former Real House Helps of Kawangware actress
Chebet shared the sad news via her Instagram in a brief post attached to a dark rose.
“May your soul Rest well mum..,” Chebet wrote.
The content creator did not mention the cause of death of her mother. She was comforted by friends and followers who sent condolence messages to her.
nanaowiti Woiye! So sorry for your loss 😞 My deepest condolences 💐 May God give you endurance
maureenwaititu My most sincere condolences
shixkapienga My deepest condolences Chebet
massawejapanni So sooooory dear! Take heart😢
daddiemarto My deepest condolences. Take heart. May you find comfort
chepchumbacherus Sending you hugs Chebet🤗❤️ May God comfort you and your family🙏🏾
winfrey_owino Poleni sana for the loss. May God give you comfort this trying times
brendahjons My sincere condolences 🌷 it is well
officialjoytheactress May God strengthen you during this agonizing times. Let perpetual light shine upon your mum, may she rest in peace. Amen
aurelia_the_boss_lady At this difficult time I condole with you babe❤️❤️May God grant you peace and heal you 🤍🤍it is well and it's been a long journey as you also helped me grieve and heal❤️my condolences.
The rise of Esther Chebet
Chebet who is a comedian rose to fame from role in popular show, Real Househelps of Kawangware which birthed many stars among them Njugush, Dj Shiti, Njambi among others. Just like a couple of other comedians, Chebet made her debut on TV while she was still a student at the Kenya Institute of Mass Communication.
Chebet however left the show and ventured into online content creation mostly through her Instagram page.
In a previous interview, she revealed that circumstances pushed her out of the show with little of planning of what she was going to embark on.
“Honestly, for Real House Helps circumstances pushed me. I was pushed, I didn’t have any plans on you know… but circumstances pushed me, so I just decided can you remove me from your script kidogo and that was that. And then I felt that I needed to get out of that comfort zone. I needed to explore and see what else I could do,” she narrated.
