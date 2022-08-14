Actress Esther Chebet in mourning

Chebet shared the sad news via her Instagram in a brief post attached to a dark rose.

“May your soul Rest well mum..,” Chebet wrote.

The content creator did not mention the cause of death of her mother. She was comforted by friends and followers who sent condolence messages to her.

Esther Chebet Pulse Live Kenya

nanaowiti Woiye! So sorry for your loss 😞 My deepest condolences 💐 May God give you endurance

maureenwaititu My most sincere condolences

shixkapienga My deepest condolences Chebet

The rise of Esther Chebet

Chebet who is a comedian rose to fame from role in popular show, Real Househelps of Kawangware which birthed many stars among them Njugush, Dj Shiti, Njambi among others. Just like a couple of other comedians, Chebet made her debut on TV while she was still a student at the Kenya Institute of Mass Communication.

Chebet however left the show and ventured into online content creation mostly through her Instagram page.

In a previous interview, she revealed that circumstances pushed her out of the show with little of planning of what she was going to embark on.