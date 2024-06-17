Jackie Matubia breaks down as she opens up about father's stage 4 cancer

Kenyan actress Jackie Matubia has shared an emotional update about her father, David Mwangi Macharia, who has been diagnosed with stage four cancer.

In an emotional video celebrating the fathers in her life, Jackie revealed the devastating news and the impact it has had on her and her family.

Jackie Matubia's two fathers

ADVERTISEMENT

Jackie, who considers herself blessed with two fathers, spoke about the important roles they play in her life.

a screenshot of Jackie Matubia with his father David Macharia Pulse Live Kenya

Her biological father, Fredrick Chege Matubia, lives in the UK and visits occasionally. However, she has also been fortunate to have David Mwangi Macharia as an additional father figure who has provided love, care, and spiritual support.

"God gave me my biological father Fredrick Chege Matubia, who lives in the UK and he visits once in a while. But God also gave me an additional father David Mwangi Macharia, who loves me, takes care of me, and prays for me," Jackie shared.

Jackie Matubia's dad diagonised with stage 4 cancer

ADVERTISEMENT

Jackie recounted the moment she discovered her father's illness. Despite always claiming to be fine, David's condition became a concern when his medication no longer seemed effective.

Jackie's brother alerted her to their father's deteriorating health, prompting her to send money for medical tests. The results confirmed their worst fears: stage four cancer.

"My father has been sick but he always said he was okay. So one day, my brother called me and told me even the medication wasn't helping. So I sent him money to go to the hospital to find out what the problem was. He had tests and was told to go home as we waited for the results," Jackie explained.

a screenshot of Jackie Matubia with his father David Macharia Pulse Live Kenya

The diagnosis came at a challenging time for Jackie, who was preparing for the launch of her new production, "Toxic." The news of her father's cancer was a heavy blow, leading to an emotional breakdown.

ADVERTISEMENT

"I remember when I was just about to do the 'Toxic' launch, my younger brother called and told me dad was not feeling well. I got the devastating call that my dad had stage four cancer. At that particular point, I was just asking God why? The man who has stood in the gap of being my father and my kids' grandfather. I broke down and cried," Jackie said.

Jackie Matubia on how dad's health condition affected the family

The news of the diagnosis not only affected Jackie but also took a toll on her mother, who fell ill due to high blood pressure.

Jackie Matubia celebrates the fathers in her life Pulse Live Kenya

The family went into panic mode, with the urgent need for chemotherapy treatment adding to the stress.

ADVERTISEMENT

"It was a shock for everyone. Immediately, my mum also got sick because of high blood pressure. It was panic mode for everyone. I was told he had to start his chemo immediately. And I was like, God, I don't have money. I had used all my money in the new production. But God has been faithful," Jackie revealed.

Despite the overwhelming situation, Jackie had to make tough decisions about her career and family responsibilities. She chose to redirect funds from her production launch to her father's chemotherapy, demonstrating her dedication to her family.

"So I told my mum I had the money for the launch and we could use it for the chemo, and I'll figure out where the money for the launch will come from. I was like, should I cancel the launch, should I continue? But having friends who stand by you is nice. You guys see us smiling but you don't know the battles that we go through behind the scenes," Jackie stated.

Actress Jackie Matubia (Instagram) Pulse Live Kenya

How Jackie Matubia plans to honour her dad for the time they have together

ADVERTISEMENT

Jackie expressed admiration for her father's resilience, noting his strength despite undergoing multiple chemotherapy sessions. His determination has inspired her to remain hopeful and committed to providing him with the best care.

"But my father is the strongest man I know. You can't say he's gone for three chemos. I looked at him and I was like, why am I crying? This man is so strong," Jackie said.

As she navigates this challenging time, Jackie remains hopeful and committed to making her father's remaining time as fulfilling as possible.

Pulse Live Kenya

"For this time and the time we have been given with God, I pray to God that I will give him the best of everything that he has always wanted," Jackie concluded.

ADVERTISEMENT