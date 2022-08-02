Actress Mishi Dora hits back at Shakilla after mocking her

The feud started when Eric Omondi brought up Mishi Dora’s name during the talk where Omondi said Mishi was among the top socialites in town but before Omondi could finish, Shakilla interjected Omondi asking him not to mention Dorah’s name.

Who is Mishi Dorah? Stop mentioning her in this show. Who is Mishi Dorah?" Shakilla sarcastically asked.

She is everything bad, everything about her is bad. From her nails, her talks, her makeup, her looks, her hair is bad. And she is gone, we left her, we are in the current, we are in the era of Amber Ray, Shakila and Divalicious, so let's forget about her," she stated.

Shakilla and Eric Omondi Pulse Live Kenya

In a rejoinder, Mishi has warned Shakilla to be careful about the path she is choosing to tread reminding her that she has been where latter is.

“Don’t start what you cannot finish… remember that you cannot teach an old cat how to dance. Ever seen how cockroaches walk in microwaves or ovens when they are on Shadrach Meshach and Abednego? Be very careful with this insect .. its small but mighty it can survive anything and anywhere,” Mishi said.

Shakilla hit at Mishi after Eric Omondi said she was broke and not even Omondi’s efforts to defend her could stop Shakilla from going at her.

Fans react to Mishi Dorah’s advice to women using pills to tighten their Vagina Pulse Live Kenya

Dorah was in June charged for obtaining of Sh152,550 worth of credit through false pretense. She denied the charges and was released on Sh100,000 bond but was unbale to raise the amount leading her to being remanded for over a month.

The actress recently claimed that her kids were taken to an orphanage and she is yet to get them back.