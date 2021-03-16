Political commentator, Benji Ndolo and Actress Serah Teshna took to social media, to speak about the effects of the Covid-19 virus, after they both tested positive for the virus, a few months ago.

Ndolo, in a tweet said that contracting the virus has after effects on people and for him, what he has had to deal with as an after effect is palpitations.

“Guys, one of the biggest issues with Covid19 is the after-effects,...for me its palpitations...once a day every day you feel you can't breathe and your heart racing then it passes. Cause may be some form of clot, be careful out there and stay informed. I'm on meds from kesho,” read Mr Ndolo's tweet.

Benjamin Ndolo

Echoing his sentiments, actress Serah Teshna who also disclosed that the effects have been taking a toll on her, said that she has been suffering from constant fatigue and migraines.

She noted that she recovered from loss of sense of smell and taste.

“I have never recovered from constant fatigue, migraines, I got my sense of smell and taste a few weeks ago. This thing comes with A LOT!!!!" noted Ms Teshna.

Serah Teshna

Their sentiments come as the country continues with Covid-19 vaccination efforts as the exercise begun last week.