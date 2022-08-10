RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Viola Davis congratulates Anyang' Nyong'o for his re-election

Anyang' Nyong'o beat former Governor Jack Ranguma

HOLLYWOOD, CA - FEBRUARY 26: Actress Viola Davis, winner of the award for Actress in a Supporting Role for 'Fences,' poses in the press room during the 89th Annual Academy Awards at Hollywood & Highland Center on February 26, 2017 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Jeffrey Mayer/WireImage)
HOLLYWOOD, CA - FEBRUARY 26: Actress Viola Davis, winner of the award for Actress in a Supporting Role for 'Fences,' poses in the press room during the 89th Annual Academy Awards at Hollywood & Highland Center on February 26, 2017 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Jeffrey Mayer/WireImage)

Award-winning Hollywood actress Viola Davis has congratulated Kisumu Governor Professor Anyang' Nyong'o for his re-election.

As of 5:24pm on Wednesday, August 10, the incumbent had been announced as the winner, beating former Governor Jack Ranguma of United Democratic Movement (UDM).

The news of his victory was shared across social media by none other than, Lupita Nyong'o, second born child of the governor and his wife Dorothy Ogada Buyu.

"ABICH MORO! (Five more) Congratulations to my Daddy and THANK YOU to the people of Kisumu for their overwhelming support at the polls," read Lupita's caption on Instagram.

In the comment section, thousands of her fans congratulated the Wakanda Forever star as well as her dad but one comment stood out, from the critically revered actress, Viola Davis.

READ: Kisumu is beautiful and peaceful - Anyang' Nyong'o tells Americans

A simple "congratulations" is what she wrote but the impact is huge. The 56-year-old is a household name in the world of film and theatre.

Audiences across the United States and internationally have admired her for her work- including her celebrated, Oscar-nominated performances in The Help (2011), Doubt (2008), and her Oscar winning performance in Fences (2016).

In 2015, Davis won the Emmy Award for Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Drama Series for her work in ABC's How To Get Away With Murder, making her the first black woman in history to take home the award.

Viola Davies [Instagram/@violadavies]
Viola Davies [Instagram/@violadavies] Pulse Nigeria

In addition to acting, Viola currently produces alongside her husband and producing partner, Julius Tennon, through their JuVee Productions banner.

Her latest production set to drop this year is, The Woman King. The movie is a historical piece that focuses on The Dahomey Amazons (Agojie) an all-female military regiment of the Kingdom of Dahomey which existed from the 1700s until 1904 in West Africa.

The film stars Viola Davis as a general who trains the next generation of warriors to fight colonisers. In addition to Davis, the film also stars Thuso Mbedu, Lashana Lynch, Sheila Atim, Hero Fiennes Tiffin, and John Boyega.

READ: Necklace from Kenya: Actress Viola Davis' photo goes viral

