Viola Davis congratulates Anyang' Nyong'o for his re-election

As of 5:24pm on Wednesday, August 10, the incumbent had been announced as the winner, beating former Governor Jack Ranguma of United Democratic Movement (UDM).

The news of his victory was shared across social media by none other than, Lupita Nyong'o, second born child of the governor and his wife Dorothy Ogada Buyu.

"ABICH MORO! (Five more) Congratulations to my Daddy and THANK YOU to the people of Kisumu for their overwhelming support at the polls," read Lupita's caption on Instagram.

In the comment section, thousands of her fans congratulated the Wakanda Forever star as well as her dad but one comment stood out, from the critically revered actress, Viola Davis.

Who is Viola Davis?

A simple "congratulations" is what she wrote but the impact is huge. The 56-year-old is a household name in the world of film and theatre.

Audiences across the United States and internationally have admired her for her work- including her celebrated, Oscar-nominated performances in The Help (2011), Doubt (2008), and her Oscar winning performance in Fences (2016).

In 2015, Davis won the Emmy Award for Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Drama Series for her work in ABC's How To Get Away With Murder, making her the first black woman in history to take home the award.

In addition to acting, Viola currently produces alongside her husband and producing partner, Julius Tennon, through their JuVee Productions banner.

Her latest production set to drop this year is, The Woman King. The movie is a historical piece that focuses on The Dahomey Amazons (Agojie) an all-female military regiment of the Kingdom of Dahomey which existed from the 1700s until 1904 in West Africa.