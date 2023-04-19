The sports category has moved to a new website.

Adekunle Gold celebrates 10 years of 'magic' with Simi as she clocks 35

Babatunde Lawal

Here's to many more years of love and happiness for this beloved Nigerian celebrity couple!

Taking to his Instagram page, he expressed gratitude to God for the past decade they had spent together and lovingly referred to her as his enchantment, his magic.

In his touching message, Adekunle Gold went on to shower Simi with praise, acknowledging her numerous contributions and dubbing her as the "girl of his youth." His words were filled with admiration and appreciation for the woman who had captured his heart and been by his side throughout the years.

He wrote, "God bless the day I met you at Bogobiri 10 years ago. 10 years of being my magic. I’m grateful for you, for everything you do.

“Been through it all with you so as we start to dey chop life now, we go live it up to the fullest Orente mi, Ati lowo, Ati nile lori, Ati bimo, Alafia njoba ninu ile’wa, Aye wa dun bi oyin. Happy birthday Girl of my youth."

Adekunle Gold's heartfelt message resonated with fans, showcasing the deep love and admiration he holds for his wife. Their enduring relationship and bond, spanning a decade, is a testament to their enduring love.

As fans and well-wishers joined in celebrating Simi's special day, Adekunle Gold's sentimental words served as a beautiful tribute to his beloved wife, encapsulating the depth of their love and the cherished memories they have created together.

Babatunde Lawal Babatunde Lawal Babátúndé Lawal is a Celebrity Reporter at Pulse. A director and writer who works in a variety of mediums, including theatre, film, and social media. When he is not trying to beat deadlines, he is either seeing a movie or watching a Chelsea F.C match.
