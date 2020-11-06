Celebrated Media Personality Adelle Onyango has revealed that for the longest time she hated her body, because part of it kept on reminding her of her rape ordeal.

On Thursday, the Legally Clueless host, mentioned that she is proud to be at a point where she is totally in love with her body.

She added that previously she never liked rocking swimsuits despite being a swimmer all her life, as she had not embraced her scars and intentional healing.

Media Personality Adelle Onyango

Intentional Healing

“I am so PROUD of the INTENTIONAL work I’ve done to get to a point of loving my body.

For many years I hated it. I don’t know I think at the time parts of it reminded me of getting raped...the scars. Then came eczema with it’s own scars as if to mock me.

Getting into a swimsuit was just...a no-no! Which sucked because I’ve been a swimmer all my life and I loved it!

So I hid it - tights, long sleeves, double sleeves, don’t swim, the works! I hardly looked at it. Didn’t give it the healthy things it needed. For years....yikes!

Media Personality Adelle Onyango

But right now 𝐈 𝐫𝐞𝐬𝐩𝐞𝐜𝐭 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐡𝐨𝐧𝐨𝐮𝐫 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐝𝐢𝐯𝐢𝐧𝐢𝐭𝐲 𝐢𝐧 𝐭𝐡𝐢𝐬 𝐛𝐨𝐝𝐲. It’s carried me through battlefields and continues to do so to date.

Here’s to intentional healing.

It’s hard.

It takes time

I’m not all the way there.

But it really is the gateway to freedom!

#IntentionalHealing #SexualTrauma #LovingYourBody #Therapy #Healing” shared Adelle Onyango.

Also Read: Celebrities who have been victims of rape and sexual assault

Media Personality Adelle Onyango

Rape Ordeal

In 2008, the Social activist (Adelle Onyango) was raped by a stranger in the street as she went back to her friend’s car to pick her phone. Adele was 19 years old and a student at the USIU (United States International University).

The incident inspired her to start the foundation ‘NO MEANS NO’ which campaigns against the rising cases of rape.