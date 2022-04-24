Advice Kate Actress received after asking if she should join politics

The award-winning actress took to social media where she posted a photo alongside Murang’a Woman Representative and Azimio-One Kenya politician Sabina Chege.

She captioned the photo with: “Got a few tips for 2027. Zoea Woman Rep wako mapema (Get used to your next Woman Rep early). Also did you know she was an actress? You see where am going with this?

"Mtanichagua kana no mùcene? Where do I stand - nisimame wapi, Nyahururu kana (or) Muranga?” the caption read.

Her fans wouldn’t help but air out their views regarding her interest in politics. Some were encouraging her while others suggested she continue gracing the screens as an actress.

Reactions to Kate Actress' interest in politics:-

mercy_samson_hashim Simama tu hapo hapo ama kando ya bed at least hutaumia ukianguka 😀😀😀

shikowinnie 😂 Chagua party you are standing with kwanza ndio tujue kama tutakuchagua 😂

lizarden81 🔥🔥can i start campaigning murang'a our love for you

journalist_perry You got the potential ,you can serve anywhere ,any sector can suit you,question is what do you want my dear ...continue shaping your future gal ...always happy for your progress

mejjaprince Kuja muranga🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥😂

mercy_samson_hashim @kate_actress you are a Hollywood person not politics 😍

that_chic_nimoh Tutakupea anywhere you stand😂😂😂💯💯💯ma ya gai!!

Kate Actress was last month invited to South Africa for a lavish event dubbed The Bridgeton Affair as the only invited artiste from East Africa.

The event in South Africa was a replica of Netflix series Bridgeton. South African model and Miss Universe participant Zozibini Tunzi took on the character of Queen Charlotte at the unique African twist event of the series.