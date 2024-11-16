The sports category has moved to a new website.

John-Allan Namu celebrates milestone in his career after winning global award

Charles Ouma

The media entrepreneur has been at the forefront of investigative journalism for nearly two decades, exposing corruption and highlighting its harsh impact on ordinary citizens.

Africa Uncensored co-founder John-Allan Namu wins ICFJ Knight Award IN Washington DC
Africa Uncensored co-founder John-Allan Namu wins ICFJ Knight Award IN Washington DC

Africa Uncensored co-founder and investigative journalist John Allan Namu has been feted by the International Center for Journalists (ICFJ) for his outstanding work in the media.

The accomplished journalist bagged the ICFJ Knight International Journalism Award, becoming the first journalist to bag the coveted award.

The award was in recognition of his exceptional impact and commitment to uncovering wrongdoings through investigative journalism.

The media entrepreneur has been at the forefront of investigative journalism for nearly two decades, exposing corruption and highlighting its harsh impact on ordinary citizens.

Africa Uncensored investigative journalist John-Allan Namu
Africa Uncensored investigative journalist John-Allan Namu

He acknowledged journalists who continue to make significant impact to their countries despite the difficult and often dangerous circumstances.

"The award I am receiving celebrates journalists who, despite diﬃcult circumstances, produce pioneering work that makes a signiﬁcant impact in their countries.” Namu noted.

He challenged journalists to stay true to their calling by telling stories that shine the spotlight on some on the underreported problems plaguing the public which often do not receive the thorough, in-depth attention they deserve.

"I am deeply grateful that my body of work and contributions should be described in such glowing terms. I hope that my work and the work of Africa Uncensored continue to live up to this description," he added.

"To all those for whom my work has served as a beacon of hope, thank you for allowing me and the people I’ve worked with to be part of your journey. I will continue to do my utmost to remain credible, factual, honest, and, above all, compassionate," Namu added.

Namu and Africa Uncensored are behind some of Kenya’s best investigative that have often brought positive results and deterred those implicated from proceeding with plunder of public resources or other crimes highlighted in the pieces.

“Fertile Deception” which exposed how rogue businessmen working in cahoots with government employees packaged sand and soil and sold it to unsuspecting farmers as fertilizers is among the investigative pieces done by the accomplished.

The expose saw the government crack down on those implicated with the sale of fake fertilizers pulled from the market.

Award-winning investigative journalist and CEO of Africa Uncensored John Allan Namu
Award-winning investigative journalist and CEO of Africa Uncensored John Allan Namu Pulse Live Kenya

The government also pledged to compensate farmers who fell victim to the scam.

The award is the latest in Namu’s illustrious career spanning close to two decades.

Charles Ouma Charles Ouma Charles Ouma is a talented writer who enjoys playing around with words to deliver compelling features, news, and stories in the digital media space.
