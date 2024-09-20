The sports category has moved to a new website.

ADVERTISEMENT
Reason Ajib Gathoni is considering life without menstruation

Lynet Okumu

Why forced menopause might be the answer for Ajib Gathoni's pain.

Ajib Gathoni
Ajib Gathoni

Renowned TikTok creator Ajib Gathoni has bravely shared her ongoing struggle with adenomyosis, a painful condition affecting many women.

On a recent episode of the Mic Cheque Podcast, she opened up about the intense pain she experiences during her menstrual cycles, highlighting how it has impacted her life.

Adenomyosis is a condition similar to endometriosis, where the uterine lining grows into the muscular wall of the uterus.

Influencer Ajig Gathoni
Influencer Ajig Gathoni Pulse Live Kenya

This can lead to severe pain and heavy bleeding during periods. Gathoni described her experience: "It only comes when I'm on my period. My uterine wall has blood clots, so they activate during my periods. When I'm having my regular menstruation, the blood clots also bleed, so I get double pain."

Her candidness sheds light on a condition that many women face but often do not talk about.

After enduring numerous treatments that failed to relieve her symptoms, Gathoni sought help from a gynaecologist.

She explained, “The reason why I went to the gynaecologist is that I took all kinds of medicine and nothing worked. She gave me seven options, one being getting pregnant, but that will only help for nine months."

This illustrates the complexity of managing adenomyosis and the limited options available for long-term relief.

Influencer Ajib Gathoni
Influencer Ajib Gathoni Pulse Live Kenya

During her consultation, Gathoni learned about a more permanent solution: undergoing forced menopause. This procedure involves the removal of the uterus, which would eliminate her menstrual periods altogether.

She expressed her thoughts on this option, saying, "If the problem is that I have periods, then I might as well not have periods at all. If it becomes extreme and the doctor advises it, I will do it.”

This decision is not easy, but it highlights the desperation many women feel when dealing with chronic pain.

Ajib Gathoni
Ajib Gathoni Pulse Live Kenya

By sharing her journey, Gathoni hopes to raise awareness about adenomyosis and encourage others to seek medical assistance.

Many women suffer in silence, unsure of how to address their pain. Gathoni’s willingness to speak out may empower others to do the same.

Lynet Okumu Lynet Okumu Lynet Okumu, a Masinde Muliro University graduate, is a skilled journalist who blends storytelling with creativity, covering entertainment, lifestyle, business, and health, crafting narratives that resonate deeply with the audience.
