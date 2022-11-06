Akorino model Carey Priscilla and bae show off their new house [Photo]

Carey took to her Instagram and shared a glimpse of the complete house where she also urged people not to give up on their dreams.

“Literally Growing & Glowing Coz We Serve The God Who Answers Prayers. Never give up on your dreams for with God everything is possible 🙏,” she wrote.

The milestone by the two comes as they expect their second child together.

Benito had been constantly asking Carey to give her another child something the latter was hesitant to do as she wanted to tie the knot first.

Akorino model Carey Priscilla new house Pulse Live Kenya

“I love you baby. We have been through so much hardship together. All I want is, will you give me another baby? Please say yes. When it comes to a marriage proposal, I will propose to you in Dubai or somewhere else. For now please say yes and give me another baby,” said Benito.

The Akorino model and makeup artist revealed that she started praying for a husband before turning 18 and what she wanted was a man with proper character and good looks.

The mother of one revealed that she is happy as Muriu is the man of her dreams.

Carey Priscilla and Benito Muriu Pulse Live Kenya

"I started praying for what I wanted in a husband when I was about sixteen! This is after I realized I would love to build a home with somebody’s son in future may sound far-fetched but I see the results every day in my bae. I believe God granted me my heart’s desire according to His Will when I finally met my love," she added.