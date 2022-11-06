RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Akorino model Carey Priscilla and bae show off their new house [Photo]

Amos Robi

The two love birds are also expecting their second child together.

Akorino model Carey Priscilla new house
Akorino model Carey Priscilla new house

Akorino model Carey Priscilla and her bae Benito Muriu are the latest homeowners in town.

Recommended articles

Carey took to her Instagram and shared a glimpse of the complete house where she also urged people not to give up on their dreams.

“Literally Growing & Glowing Coz We Serve The God Who Answers Prayers. Never give up on your dreams for with God everything is possible 🙏,” she wrote.

The milestone by the two comes as they expect their second child together.

Benito had been constantly asking Carey to give her another child something the latter was hesitant to do as she wanted to tie the knot first.

Akorino model Carey Priscilla new house
Akorino model Carey Priscilla new house Akorino model Carey Priscilla new house Pulse Live Kenya

READ: Classy and decent styles you can borrow from Akorino model Priscilla(Photos)

“I love you baby. We have been through so much hardship together. All I want is, will you give me another baby? Please say yes. When it comes to a marriage proposal, I will propose to you in Dubai or somewhere else. For now please say yes and give me another baby,” said Benito.

The Akorino model and makeup artist revealed that she started praying for a husband before turning 18 and what she wanted was a man with proper character and good looks.

The mother of one revealed that she is happy as Muriu is the man of her dreams.

Carey Priscilla and Benito Muriu
Carey Priscilla and Benito Muriu Carey Priscilla and Benito Muriu Pulse Live Kenya

"I started praying for what I wanted in a husband when I was about sixteen! This is after I realized I would love to build a home with somebody’s son in future may sound far-fetched but I see the results every day in my bae. I believe God granted me my heart’s desire according to His Will when I finally met my love," she added.

The two are also content creators on YouTube.

Amos Robi Amos Robi Amos Robi is an opinionated, open-minded communications practitioner looking to change the world from the digital front.
Get our Top Stories delivered to your inbox
Agree to our Privacy Policy & Terms of service.

Welcome to the Pulse Community! We will now be sending you a daily newsletter on news, entertainment and more. Also join us across all of our other channels - we love to be connected!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

Akorino model Carey Priscilla and bae show off their new house [Photo]

Akorino model Carey Priscilla and bae show off their new house [Photo]

4 key highlights of Thee Pluto and Shiru's journey to parenthood [Photos]

4 key highlights of Thee Pluto and Shiru's journey to parenthood [Photos]

Thee Pluto welcomes first child with Felicity Shiru

Thee Pluto welcomes first child with Felicity Shiru

How KQ pilots' strike has made Karen Nyamu's birthday worthwhile

How KQ pilots' strike has made Karen Nyamu's birthday worthwhile

Nadia Mukami treats mother to beautiful retirement party [Video]

Nadia Mukami treats mother to beautiful retirement party [Video]

Crazy Kennar speaks about working with Useful Idioty again

Crazy Kennar speaks about working with Useful Idioty again

Watch gospel singer Mercy Masika's reaction after eating frog legs in the DRC

Watch gospel singer Mercy Masika's reaction after eating frog legs in the DRC

Watch Jalang’o fire up the crowd with electrifying performance in Nairobi

Watch Jalang’o fire up the crowd with electrifying performance in Nairobi

Thee Pluto's message to fiancée as she heads for the delivery room

Thee Pluto's message to fiancée as she heads for the delivery room

Trending

Davido and Chioma

Nigerian star Davido and fiancée Chioma reportedly lose son

US rapper Takeoff's last moments

US rapper Takeoff's last moments before he was shot dead [Photos]

Emma Too and Trevor Ombija

Trevor Ombija's tiff with beauty queen escalates

Mary Lincoln who was prayed for after her racy photos were leaked online

Gospel musician Mary Lincoln repents after intimate photos surfaced online