Akothee breaks up with Nelly Oaks, Fred Machoka celebrates dad at 99 & other stories on #PulseUhondoMtaani

So, let’s get down to the business of the day.

Akothee confirms breakup with boyfriend & manager Nelly Oaks

Celebrated Kenyan musician and businesswoman Esther Akoth aka Akothee has confirmed that she is no longer in a romantic relationship with her boyfriend and manager Nelly Oaks.

Singer Akothee confirms breakup with boyfriend & manager Nelly Oaks Pulse Live Kenya

The self-proclaimed president of single mothers sought to clarify that currently she is focused on promoting her newly launched book and album and not in need of any relationship commitments.

She went on to state that she has walked out of other relationships and the current breakup should not be a shocker to her fans and followers.

“I have walked out of other relationships with different ups & downs, so this last one shouldn't be a shock or a surprise.

"It's just a personal decision, I need time to concentrate on my new Found happiness with less destruction, I need to work on myself and my career, I am not ready for any commitment," Akothee said in part.

The singer mentioned that she will not go into details about what transpired before the relationship ended because of the respect she has for Nelly.

“Questions or answers to what transpired💪 just didn't want to hurt anyone.but sorry it is what it is 💪

“Me and Mr N have a family Relationship back in Rongo. For that matter let's respect family and keep family respect, he is not someone I just picked on the streets. So for that matter wishing all of you the best of life .~akothee quotes. Courage is fear holding on a moment longer. Wishing you well💪,” she added.

Radio Citizen's Fred Obachi Machoka celebrates father as he turns 99

Radio Citizen’s Fred Obachi Machoka celebrates his father as he turns 99 [Photo] Pulse Live Kenya

Veteran media personality and radio Citizen presenter Fred Obachi Machoka is out here celebrating his father upon turning 99-years-old.

On Tuesday, June 7, 2022 the nairo host penned down a powerful message wishing his father a healthy life and happy days ahead.

“Year 99 loading.....Happy Birthday dad. We thank the Almighty God for this far He has brought you. Your presence around us is a blessing like no other. We pray that He grants you more but healthy and happy days ahead,” read Fred Obachi Machoka’s message to his dad.

Uncle Fred Machoka’s father Mzee Mathew Obachi was a teacher who insisted on discipline and never spared his children of their mistakes.

Zuchu becomes 1st female East African artiste to hit 2M subscribers

Tanzania songstress Zuhura Othman Soud, better known by her stage name Zuchu, has achieved yet another milestone in her music career after hitting 2,000,000 subscribers on YouTube.

Singer Zuchu clocks 2M YouTube subscribers Pulse Live Kenya

The singer, who is the first East African female singer to hit the two million mark, celebrated her achievement noting it was just two years since she joined the music industry yet had achieved so much.

“Thank you so much, 2,000,000 million subscribers on YouTube. First East African female artist to ever reach this milestone! The 4th female artist in Africa.

"Mind you, within just two years in the music industry. God is good. We cannot stop now, we have a life to live, a country to represent, and point to prove. Let's keep pushing,” noted Zuchu.

Zuchu joins the female league of Nigerian singer Yemi Alade who has also hit the 2,000,000 subscribers in the African continent.

The singer is now the 4th female artiste with the most YouTube subscribers in Africa.

Diamond excites fans as he spends quality time with son Naseeb Jnr in Nairobi

Tanzanian singer and WCB Wasafi President Diamond Platnumz has excited a section of his fans after putting up videos enjoying some quality time with his son Naseeb Junior.

Diamond excites fans as he spends quality time with son Naseeb Jnr Pulse Live Kenya

Platnumz used his Instagram page that enjoying a following of over 14.7 million people to share the videos, showing him playing with his son and fans could not help it but gush over the two.

The award-winning singer landed in the country on Wednesday for a private event for his betting company WasafiBet.

The star is in Nairobi at a time his baby mama Tanasha Donna is holidaying in Belgium.

Chibu Dangote landed in Kenya on the same day with his Ugandan baby mama Zari Hassan.

Jalang'o issues update on theft of over Sh1 million from his car

Pulse Live Kenya

Lang’ata MP aspirant Felix Odiwuor alias Jalang’o has issued an update regarding the alleged theft of money from his car.

Speaking during a live interview with Milele FM presenter Alex Mwakideu, Jalang’o appealed to his casual labourers Eli Omundu and Morrison Litiema, whom he accused of making away with the money, to return to work.

He said that what hurt most about the incident is the betrayal of trust because he had regarded the two suspects as part of his family.

Radio presenter Jalang'o

The politician added that news reaching him indicated that they were on the run together with their families who lived in the village.

“Litiema recently welcomed his baby so he is on run with a small child. I can’t imagine what they are going through. Their families had just started thriving because they had started doing adverts on social media.

“They can’t even post, because their phones are switched off,” Jalang’o said, adding that the money missing from his car is a little over Sh1 million.

Jalang’o said that the incident had shaken him and those close to him had noticed it.

Details of Janet Mbugua's new show on Citizen TV

Janet Mbugua, a former Citizen TV anchor, is preparing to make a comeback on Citizen TV where she will be hosting a show.

Inua Dada Founder Janet Mbugua Pulse Live Kenya

The Rewrite Her Story show will air every Sunday at 6:00 p.m, according to a commercial that ran on Citizen TV.

The show is now on Season Two and highlights gender equality and issues facing children.

"This is Rewriting Her Story season two. We will be coming to you from different regions in the country, Homabay, Tana River, Kwale, and more. Pushing for gender equality, insisting on child protection so that our children are able to grow in a safe and conducive environment.

"Allowing them to tell their stories without having to rewrite them. Join me every Sunday on Citizen Tv at 6 pm," she stated.

In addition, the journalist stated that the program was produced in collaboration with her charity, Inua Dada, and Plan International.

Singer Harmonize appoints Frida Kajala as his new manager, signals reunion

Kajala unblocks Harmonize, follows him back on Instagram [Screenshot] Pulse Live Kenya

Konde Music Worldwide CEO Harmonize has appointed Bongo movie actress Frida Kajala as his newest manager, an indication that they have already rekindled their lost love.

The announcement was made by Konde Boy’s first manager Choppa, who mentioned that the singer now has a total of four managers. The four are Mjerumani, Jembe Ni Jembe, Choppa and Kajala.

“Allow me to welcome in management team new CEO and manager Kajala I’m excited to work with you shem,” Choppa wrote while welcoming Kajala to Konde Gang.

For the longest time, the Never Give Up hitmaker has been singing about making Kajala one of his managers if she takes him back and that has already happened.

On Monday, Kajala for the first time left a comment on Harmonize’s post after he showered her with lots of praises for being a good woman.

In his message, the singer confessed that he almost lost a valuable woman because of his silly mistakes and ego.

He also mentioned that Kajala never gave up him despite being advised by his critics to abandon him completely.

Otile Brown signs his first major ambassadorial deal

Singer Otile Brown shares photos of the new mansion he is building Pulse Live Kenya

Kenyan RnB singer Otile Brown has signed his first major Ambassadorial deal.

On Monday, 6 June 2022 the Just in Love Music CEO was unveiled as the new Tecno Camon 19 Brand Ambassador and Chief creative officer.

The Dusuma hitmaker said that he is excited to join the Tecno family as one of their Ambassador.

“I am really thrilled and excited to officially announce my partnership Tecno Mobile Kenya with as their Brand Ambassador and the Chief Creative Officer for the Tecno Camon 19 Series. Super Super Excited for this great partnership #camon19ba #tecno #tecnokenya,” a thankful Otile Brown announced.

Betty Kyallo unveils trailer of her reality series set to air on Showmax

Betty Kyallo, Mercy Kyallo & Gloria’s reality series to launch on Showmax Pulse Live Kenya

Award-winning media personality Betty Kyallo and her two sisters Mercy Kyallo and Gloria Kyallo are gearing up for the official launch of their own reality series.

Information reaching our Entertainment desk, details that the reality series dubbed Kyallo Kulture will premiere on Showmax on June 17, 2022.

The 13-part reality series will dive into the personal lives of Betty Kyallo, one of Kenya’s most prominent media personalities and a thriving entrepreneur, and her bold sisters, Mercy and Gloria Kyallo, like you’ve never seen before.

While being modern, unapologetic and multifaceted, the three sisters will give us a glimpse into the joys and pains of sisterhood, while also sharing more about their love lives, parenting, growing into womanhood and taking charge of their businesses.

According to Eugene Mbugua who is the force behind the series, the three sisters represent the urban Kenyan woman

The idea for the show was conceived in 2021 after Eugene met the Kyallo sisters but they “needed a bit of convincing” as Eugene puts it, to buy into it.

Vanessa Mdee & Rotimi acquire another multi-million mansion in the US

Singer Vanessa Mdee and her fiancé Rotimi Pulse Live Kenya

Atlanta-based Tanzanian singer Vanessa Mdee and her fiancé Rotimi have acquired another multi-million mansion, months after launching their own wellness Application.

In an update, the lovebirds explained that they are happy to be expanding their empire through acquisition of properties.

The two also shared a little excitement dance to crown the occasion after buying their second house.

“The dance you do when you buy another house 🏠 🏠🏠💰💰💰.

“Let your money 💰make money for you #Newhomealert #InvestInvest #fromthe groundup,” wrote captioned his dance video while in front of their new mansion.

This is the second home the couple have acquired together barely four months after buying another six-bedroom mansion in Florida, United States.

In February, while in an interview with Tanzania’s award-winning journalist Lil Ommy, Ms Mdee disclosed that Rotimi gifted her the new mansion as this year’s Valentine’s Day gift.