I love my man alone - Akothee denies dating married mzungu video vixen

Charles Ouma

I am more disciplined than most married women. I am 40 with 5 men calculate how disciplined I am - Akothee

Akothee
Akothee

Self-declared president of single mothers Esther Akoth, popularly known as Akothee has silenced trolls linking her to dating a married video vixen who featured in one of her videos.

Accompanying her response with an image showing her in a wedding gown with the man in question, Akothee noted that she is "as honest as an Angel".

The 'Yuko Moyoni' hit maker noted that she is more disciplined than most married women, clarifying that the man in question (the video vixen) is a professional actor in South Africa who is happily married and only featured in the video of the 'Yuko Moyoni' hit song.

“This gentleman is an Actor in south Africa, he was just but a vixen in my music video YUKO MOYONI. He is happily married with kids.” Akothee explained.

“I am 40 with 5 men calculate how disciplined I am. Again, I don't cheat in my relationship. I date one man at a time, and people's husband's is a bitter pill to me. I love my man alone” she added.

An image of Akothee with the mzungu video vixen who featured in her 'Yuko Moyoni' hit song

In her terse response, the diva added that she is representing what is happening in the society right now off cameras, only that she is a public figure hence the scrutiny on her life.

“I am a public figure, but trust me, I represent 120% of what is happening in the society right now off cameras. I am better off than women cheating in toxic relationships.

“I just don't settle for buls**t. My rules, if it's not making sense for us, we call it quits. I will not have 6 men in my life at ago to fulfil my other missing parts. I LOVE ONE MAN AT A TIME.” Akothee concluded.

Celebrating love and meeting Mr. Schweizer aka Omondi (Omosh)

Akothee is currently dating Mr. Schweizer who she has assigned a Luo nickname of Omondi (Omosh in short).

She has been sharing some of the best moments of her life with her followers on social media, celebrating love with Omosh.

Akothee and lover Schweizer

Yesterday, the diva shared intimate details of how they met in July at lake Zug, Switzerland writing:

“The day I met the love of my life 16th July 2022 at lake Zug Switzerland, we were having a lunch business date organised with Pius who happened to be a common friend for both of us .

“Omosh saved his number on my phone with a name I couldn't imagine …He said, check on the call log . He had saved HUSBAND ” Akothee recounted.

Charles Ouma
