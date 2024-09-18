They do not have shares - Akothee disassociates her brand from family

Renowned Kenyan singer and entrepreneur, Esther Akoth, popularly known as Akothee, has openly distanced her brand from her family, urging people to stop associating her with the messes of her relatives.

Akothee, who has built a strong personal brand through her music and business ventures, expressed her frustration with the media for dragging her name into family-related issues that have nothing to do with her.

Akothee distances her brand from family drama

According to the outspoken mother of five, she finds it disturbing that her brand, 'Akothee', has been mentioned in newspapers over a breakup that doesn't involve her.

Akothee Pulse Live Kenya

Though Akothee did not name specific individuals in her remarks, her followers on her Facebook post on September 14, suggested that she was referring to her sister, Cebbie Koks, whose marriage has been under scrutiny in recent weeks.

Reports of Cebbie’s marriage falling apart have been circulating, but neither party has publicly confirmed the separation. Speaking to this writer, Cebbie confirmed that she and her husband were no longer together.

Akothee - My brand is not for family dramas

In a strongly worded statement, Akothee made it clear that her brand, Akothee, should not be associated with any family matters. She noted that the only people who have a legitimate claim to her brand are her children.

"Do not tag my brand along the family I came from. The family that came from me are the only beneficiaries and have shares in Brand Akothee," she said.

Akothee Pulse Live Kenya

Akothee emphasised that her brand is independent of her family ties, and she should only be associated with her children and their messes, as they are the direct beneficiaries of her hard work. According to her, the rest of her family have no shares in her brand, and she prefers to be left out of their drama.

"I have no idea why brand Akothee is on the front page of a newspaper in relation to a breakup that isn't mine. Do you people realise how you misuse my brand? What name will you use when I actually have a breakup, now that you're throwing my name around while celebrating other people's mess? Put some respect on that brand engaging that brand equals .

"Akothee is a brand, not a human being. My name is Esther Akoth Kokeyo. Akothee has no family; Esther is their relative...Why is Akothee always dragged into scandals that have nothing to do with me? Have you seen me in any award shows , maybe they will invite me as a guest As I’ve said before, do not associate me with anyone except the family that came from me. Everyone else have their own names," she continued.

Pulse Live Kenya

She pointed out that while her name is often dragged into scandals, the media rarely highlights the good work done by her foundation or her contributions to education through the Akothee Academy.

"The rest have no shares on this brand , they liquidated their shares. On a lighter note just know I am being blamed and punished for being a celebrity & minding my own business. So keep me out of your business we don't sell the same product," she wrote.

Akothee on her divorce from Omosh

In the same breath, Akothee opened up about her split from her Swiss ex-husband, Denis Schweizer, also known as Omosh. The couple tied the knot in April 2023, but their marriage was short-lived.

Photos from Akothee & Denis “Omosh” Schweizer's wedding on April 10, 2023 Pulse Live Kenya

In an interview with Radio Jambo's 'Gidi na Ghost Asubuhi' show on September 17, Akothee revealed that the main reason for the breakup was her ex-husband’s failure to disclose important aspects of his life, specifically his struggles with mental health.

She explained that her husband had concealed his bipolar condition, which later led to the breakdown of their marriage.

"What I came to discover later was that there were things I couldn't sit with because he hid a lot from me. Hiding things from me is what hurt me, and I said if you can hide things from me at this time, how many times will you hide things from me later?" Akothee said.

Akothee and Denis Schweizer enjoying a vacation Pulse Live Kenya

She expressed her disappointment in not being informed of his mental health challenges before they got married, which made her question their future together.

"What made me break up with him is that he didn't tell me his inner truth—that he had health challenges. The fact that he had these mental challenges and hid them from me hurt me," she added.