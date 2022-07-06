Accused of being illuminati - Akothee on why she took daughter Fancy to Braeburn

According to the singer, Fancy was being accused of being a member of the illuminati community while at Ulanda girls prompting her to transfer her to Braeburn Group of International Schools – one of the most expensive schools in Kenya.

Currently, Makadia is in France taking a Bachelors in Tourism and Hotel Management and soon she will be graduating.

Singer Akothee with her daughters Pulse Live Kenya

“Allow me introduce to you my 3rd born Fancy Makadia , I took her out of Ulanda girls because she was being Accused of being illuminati, as much as I wanted her to learn the hard way ,this affected her performance in school and she was always crying and going back to school was like jail.

“I then took her to group of schools where the who of the who's goes 🤣🤣, hapo kila mtu ako nazo hakuna illuminati shit, she cleared her GCSE in Braeburn and joined University in France. I took her to France to protect her since she has always been the weakest since my divorce and separation with her dad ,she is a daddy's girl," she explained.

Adding that; “She is now doing her final exams this week ,and we should be ready to celebrate on her graduation, Bachelors degree in tourism & hotel management. Single mothers are you there. Clap for us Another school fee down,".

In May 2019, Akothee mentioned that she had admitted her daughter in one of the most expensive universities in Paris, France.

She also disclosed that she parted with over Sh2.2 million upon admitting her daughter at the University.

“My Baby Joins University. Taking my daughter to her dream school. When you have an international mum. School fee is 20,000 euro depending on the course. Admitting my daughter in the university #fancy_makadia,” reads updates from Akothee.

During her O-level, Fancy schooled at Braeburn Mombasa, one of the best schools in the country.