Accused of being illuminati - Akothee on why she took daughter Fancy to Braeburn

Authors:

Dennis Milimo

Braeburn is a school where parents part with Sh770K to Sh1.8 million s basic school fees

Singer Akothee with her daughters
Singer Akothee with her daughters

Self-proclaimed president of single mother Esther Akoth aka Akothee has come out to explain why she was forced to transfer her daughter Prudence Otieno aka Fancy Makadia to a group of schools.

According to the singer, Fancy was being accused of being a member of the illuminati community while at Ulanda girls prompting her to transfer her to Braeburn Group of International Schools – one of the most expensive schools in Kenya.

Currently, Makadia is in France taking a Bachelors in Tourism and Hotel Management and soon she will be graduating.

Singer Akothee with her daughters
Singer Akothee with her daughters

“Allow me introduce to you my 3rd born Fancy Makadia , I took her out of Ulanda girls because she was being Accused of being illuminati, as much as I wanted her to learn the hard way ,this affected her performance in school and she was always crying and going back to school was like jail.

“I then took her to group of schools where the who of the who's goes 🤣🤣, hapo kila mtu ako nazo hakuna illuminati shit, she cleared her GCSE in Braeburn and joined University in France. I took her to France to protect her since she has always been the weakest since my divorce and separation with her dad ,she is a daddy's girl," she explained.

Adding that; “She is now doing her final exams this week ,and we should be ready to celebrate on her graduation, Bachelors degree in tourism & hotel management. Single mothers are you there. Clap for us Another school fee down,".

READ: Akothee parts with Sh2.2 million as daughter joins one of the most expensive universities in France

Singer Akothee's daughter Fancy Makadia
Singer Akothee's daughter Fancy Makadia

In May 2019, Akothee mentioned that she had admitted her daughter in one of the most expensive universities in Paris, France.

She also disclosed that she parted with over Sh2.2 million upon admitting her daughter at the University.

“My Baby Joins University. Taking my daughter to her dream school. When you have an international mum. School fee is 20,000 euro depending on the course. Admitting my daughter in the university #fancy_makadia,” reads updates from Akothee.

Singer Akothee with her daughters
Singer Akothee with her daughters

During her O-level, Fancy schooled at Braeburn Mombasa, one of the best schools in the country.

Braeburn Mombasa is a school where parents part with Sh770K to Sh1.8 million as basic school fees depending on which year you are in and Sh289,500 on transport.

Authors:

Dennis Milimo Dennis Milimo Dennis Milimo is an experienced Digital and Broadcast Journalist with a demonstrated history of working in the broadcast and online media industry for over 4 years.

