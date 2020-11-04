Kenyan singer Esther Akoth popularly known as Akothee has disclosed that she lost everything in June 2006, and she had to start everything a fresh.

In a post she shared to encourage her followers, the singer said she lost her marriage, her family, happiness and matrimonial home, among other things.

She mentioned that she had to begin everything from scratch, without and education, or a profession she could embark on, but she still made it to where she is today.

I woke up in June 2006 and I had lost everything – Akothee

Akothee said that she has managed to build a hotel for herself. The mother of five noted that from being useless to one individual, she was very useful to another who picked her up and has held her to what she is today.

The singer called on her fans never to give up in life, adding that sometimes what they need to do is to start all over again, when they hit a dead end.

“DONT LOOSE HOPE.IN 2006 June 10th 🙆, I WOKE UP & LOST EVERYTHING 🤦 I lost my marriage, I lost my family, lost my happiness, lost my matrimonial home, lost my cloths, I had to start from the scratch, with no education, papers, degree nor defined profession. But Here I am today, built myself a hotel, now I am killing it in a bikini and detoxing with @orchidvalley_ke 💋the container which was useless, became useful for someone else, picked it up ,made a lamp out of the container ,and the whole room was light 💋💋💋💋 Good morning. Sometimes you just have to start all over again 💃😜😂😜,” she said.