Any suggestions? Why Akothee is struggling to find a wedding venue

In a post she shared on her social media page, the singer says she never thought it would be hard for her to find a venue for her wedding as she seeks to permanently settle as a wife.

Akothee further adds that she wants her father to be part of the wedding to hand her over for the first time to the man that she would spend the rest of her life with. She says her father is old and cannot afford to fly thus the wedding has to be done here in Kenya.

The one thing that is proving to be a hard rock for Akothee and her fiance is the reason that he wants the wedding to be done out of the country but on the other side, she wants it to be done locally as she wants her relatives to witness the big day.

"It is hard and small. Give me ideas my head is breaking, he prefers outside the country, but I want all my relatives to witness," she wrote in the post.

As she looks for a venue and ideas, she already has the kind of venue that she wants in her mind, 'cozy and with a water body' in the vicinity.

Akothee had previously asked for service providers to send their quotations as she prepares for the big day and one of them a comedian, Ofweneke according to Akothee shared his as an MC.

She has also severally shared posts reiterating that she was taken, comfortable, settled, and off the market.

"When He says You are my wife and my life mwenzenu sina nguvu (I have no strength in me) save the date. Akothee is off the market, taken, settled and comfortable," she wrote.

Having been heartbroken in the past, the mother of five said she was at first hesitant in committing fully to a relationship with Schweizer for the fear of being taken advantage of but she has already changed the thought after meeting him.

"Honey, I never knew there was real love, I was always afraid of being taken advantage of. Until I met you, baby, if this is how it feels to be loved, then I am ready to die here, see my glow," Akothee wrote.