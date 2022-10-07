RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Any suggestions? Why Akothee is struggling to find a wedding venue

Masia Wambua

As Akothee plans to wed, she is asking for suggestions from fans for a venue where she could have her wedding.

Akothee and lover Schweizer
Akothee and lover Schweizer

Kenyan musician Esther Akothee alias Akothee is struggling to find a venue for what she calls her wedding with her fiance, Mr. Schweizer.

Read Also

In a post she shared on her social media page, the singer says she never thought it would be hard for her to find a venue for her wedding as she seeks to permanently settle as a wife.

Akothee further adds that she wants her father to be part of the wedding to hand her over for the first time to the man that she would spend the rest of her life with. She says her father is old and cannot afford to fly thus the wedding has to be done here in Kenya.

Akothe and her new lover Mr Schweizer
Akothe and her new lover Mr Schweizer Pulse Live Kenya

READ ALSO: Akothee flaunts new gift from her mzungu bae [Video]

The one thing that is proving to be a hard rock for Akothee and her fiance is the reason that he wants the wedding to be done out of the country but on the other side, she wants it to be done locally as she wants her relatives to witness the big day.

"It is hard and small. Give me ideas my head is breaking, he prefers outside the country, but I want all my relatives to witness," she wrote in the post.

As she looks for a venue and ideas, she already has the kind of venue that she wants in her mind, 'cozy and with a water body' in the vicinity.

A screen grab from Akothee insta stories
A screen grab from Akothee insta stories Pulse Live Kenya

READ: I didn't build a brand for you to misuse me-angry Akothee blasts Kenyans

Akothee had previously asked for service providers to send their quotations as she prepares for the big day and one of them a comedian, Ofweneke according to Akothee shared his as an MC.

She has also severally shared posts reiterating that she was taken, comfortable, settled, and off the market.

"When He says You are my wife and my life mwenzenu sina nguvu (I have no strength in me) save the date. Akothee is off the market, taken, settled and comfortable," she wrote.

Having been heartbroken in the past, the mother of five said she was at first hesitant in committing fully to a relationship with Schweizer for the fear of being taken advantage of but she has already changed the thought after meeting him.

Akothee and Schweizer
Akothee and Schweizer Pulse Live Kenya

READ: Madam boss, Akothee finally reveals mzungu bae's name

"Honey, I never knew there was real love, I was always afraid of being taken advantage of. Until I met you, baby, if this is how it feels to be loved, then I am ready to die here, see my glow," Akothee wrote.

The 39-year-old business lady parted ways with her former lover and manager Nelly Oyugi also known as Nelly Oaks and had stayed single until recently when she met Schweizer.

Masia Wambua Masia Wambua Masia Wambua is a trained journalist with an interest in telling stories as well as digital content writing. He is a rights crusader, a man with an interest in society.
Get our Top Stories delivered to your inbox
Agree to our Privacy Policy & Terms of service.

Welcome to the Pulse Community! We will now be sending you a daily newsletter on news, entertainment and more. Also join us across all of our other channels - we love to be connected!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

Any suggestions? Why Akothee is struggling to find a wedding venue

Any suggestions? Why Akothee is struggling to find a wedding venue

Zari reveals her sources of wealth as she warns of con artists [Video]

Zari reveals her sources of wealth as she warns of con artists [Video]

Meet Kenyan vocalist seeking a chance to perform on stage with Tems

Meet Kenyan vocalist seeking a chance to perform on stage with Tems

Vera Sidika drops Part 1 of reverse surgery video [WATCH]

Vera Sidika drops Part 1 of reverse surgery video [WATCH]

Diamond reveals how much he paid for his royal blue Rolls Royce

Diamond reveals how much he paid for his royal blue Rolls Royce

Brown Mauzo finally speaks after wife Vera Sidika removed implants

Brown Mauzo finally speaks after wife Vera Sidika removed implants

'Tazama' - Guardian releases new jam featuring an upcoming artist [Video]

'Tazama' - Guardian releases new jam featuring an upcoming artist [Video]

Eve Mungai fires warning shots after continuous attacks on her brand

Eve Mungai fires warning shots after continuous attacks on her brand

Fans react to socialite Vera Sidika's new look after removing implants [Reactions]

Fans react to socialite Vera Sidika's new look after removing implants [Reactions]

Pulse Influencer Awards 2022 Countdown!
00
Days
00
Hours
00
Minutes
00
Seconds
October 15, 2022
Pulse Influencer Awards happening today!

Trending

Vera Sidika in a photo posted on October 5, 2022

Don't ruin your life - Vera Sidika unveils new look after removing implants [Photos]

R&B singer Brown Mauzo with his partner Vera Sidika

Brown Mauzo finally speaks after wife Vera Sidika removed implants

Vera Sidika

Fans react to socialite Vera Sidika's new look after removing implants [Reactions]

Ringtone and Zabron Singers lead vocalists, Japheth and Victoria

'Ombi Langu' - Ringtone features Zabron Singers in a new song [Video]