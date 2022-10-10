RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Akothee makes offer to Omosh amid reports that his wife left him

Denis Mwangi

Akothee offers to help former Tahidi High actor Omosh, despite many past attempts by well-wishers

Singer Akothee

Musician Esther Akothee, better known as Akothee has empathised with former Tahidi High actor Joseph Kinuthia aka Omosh after reports claimed he had lost everything.

She told Omosh in a post that many Kenyans were also struggling to make ends meet in these difficult economic times.

Omosh! pole kwa yote unayopitia , hauko peke yako ndugu yangu. 80% of Kenyans are going through worse situations that they don't even know including mental illness.

Omosh, do you know 70% of Kenyans can survive on their monthly salaries? People are just putting their heads on top of the water wasizame?” she said.

Kenyan musician and social media influencer Akothee Pulse Live Kenya

Akothee also offered to help the actor, despite the many past attempts by well-wishers.

At least you know you are depressed, Omosh what is depressing you so we start by addressing it, unaona ni vipi tunaweza kukusaidia ? Ni wewe utuambie. Hii story yako tumalize tuendele na maisha ingine. Guys what's Omosh problem? I come in peace,” Akothee added.

Omosh has dismissed claims from news blogs which reported that he had been battling depression

I am going through a lot, I don't know if it is depression or what is happening in my life. I had been called for some jobs but they did not work, so I am stranded. I have lost everything in my life, my wife and everything is gone,” Mpasho quoted Omosh.

Omosh seeks deliverance from controversial Pastor Victor Kanyari Pulse Live Kenya

However, the former actor now says that his past struggles have made him an easy target for bloggers.

"I'm okay and in good health. Bloggers are simply using my name to get views. Its like they want me to always be in trouble for them to be happy," he told another blog over the weekend.

Omosh added that he did not want to ask Kenyans for help once more.

