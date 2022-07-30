RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Akothee on why she walks almost naked at 40

Authors:

Irene Okere

The singer disclosed that her mother still has a problem with the kind of outfits she puts on

Akothee
Akothee

Kenyan singer Esther Akoth stage name Akothee has said that her age will not stop her from walking around naked.

Recommended articles

The 40-year-old singer who is currently on vacation in Catania, Italy, made it clear that she will continue to slay and wear sexy lingeries, with an affirmation that she is not ashamed of how she dresses. Adding that she can't afford to hide her beautiful body and silky skin.

"Yes I know it's bad manners to walk naked at the age of 40, but aiii.

"The body and the silky skin, not to forget about the environment and the weather, Call police or pole Bas, it's summertime," posted Akothee.

Akothee
Akothee Akothee Pulse Live Kenya

The self-proclaimed president of Single Mothers has always faced criticisms due to her dress code. Netizens have severally asked her to dress according to her age but she always ignore the calls.

READ :Akothee's open letter to MCSK CEO Ezekiel Mutua

In September 2019, the Abebo hitmaker caused drama after visiting Parliament buildings rocking a mini-skirt. The act made legislators protest, forcing her to tie a “leso” around her waist before being allowed in.

Akothee however, defended herself stating that it was her legs that were longer than the skirt she was wearing.

Akothee Abebo hit maker
Akothee Abebo hit maker Akothee Abebo hit maker Pulse Live Kenya

The mother of five who is set to visit Germany soon also apologized to fans who expect her not to wear clothes that show off acres of skin

READ: Akothee shares possibility of having another baby in France

The singer disclosed that her mother still has a problem with the kind of outfits she puts on.

At one point, she caused uproar after sharing photos on her Instagram page dressed in a raunchy outfit that left little to imagination.

Musician Akothee
Musician Akothee Musician Akothee Pulse Live Kenya

The skimpy outfit attracted the comment of former Kenya Film Classification Board (KFCB) Boss Ezekiel Mutua who said music doesn’t have to be dirty to sell.

In a quick rejoinder, the Oyoyo hitmaker offered to explain that even her parents who are her number one fans are yet to come to terms with her dress code

Authors:

Irene Okere Irene Okere An enthusiastic person who is passionate about writing.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

Akothee on why she walks almost naked at 40

Akothee on why she walks almost naked at 40

Songstress Nikita Kering drops much anticipated single 'Last Name' [Video]

Songstress Nikita Kering drops much anticipated single 'Last Name' [Video]

Award winning Nigerian star Phyno teams up with Tekno for new banger

Award winning Nigerian star Phyno teams up with Tekno for new banger

Kate Actress & Blessing Lung'aho stun on red carpet in South Africa [Photos]

Kate Actress & Blessing Lung'aho stun on red carpet in South Africa [Photos]

I'm single and searching - Tanasha Donna

I'm single and searching - Tanasha Donna

Bahati pours out his heart to Diana Marua after securing new deal with their kids

Bahati pours out his heart to Diana Marua after securing new deal with their kids

Crystal Asige's message to Raila after ODM nominated her to Senate

Crystal Asige's message to Raila after ODM nominated her to Senate

Rapper Nonini goes after social media influencer in legal battle

Rapper Nonini goes after social media influencer in legal battle

My kids were taken to the orphanage - Mishi Dorah after being jailed

My kids were taken to the orphanage - Mishi Dorah after being jailed

Trending

Diana Marua appointed ambassador together with her 4 kids [Photos]

Diana Marua appointed ambassador together with her four kids

Kamene Goro's response after Stevo Simple Boy professed his love for her [Video]

Kamene Goro's responses to Stevo Simple Boy

Tanasha Donna heaps praises Diamond for being a good dad

Tanasha Donna, Diamond Platnumz and Bahati

Akothee's firstborn daughter spends millions on new car

Vesha Shailan