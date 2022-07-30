Akothee on why she walks almost naked at 40

The 40-year-old singer who is currently on vacation in Catania, Italy, made it clear that she will continue to slay and wear sexy lingeries, with an affirmation that she is not ashamed of how she dresses. Adding that she can't afford to hide her beautiful body and silky skin.

"Yes I know it's bad manners to walk naked at the age of 40, but aiii.

"The body and the silky skin, not to forget about the environment and the weather, Call police or pole Bas, it's summertime," posted Akothee.

The self-proclaimed president of Single Mothers has always faced criticisms due to her dress code. Netizens have severally asked her to dress according to her age but she always ignore the calls.

In September 2019, the Abebo hitmaker caused drama after visiting Parliament buildings rocking a mini-skirt. The act made legislators protest, forcing her to tie a “leso” around her waist before being allowed in.

Akothee however, defended herself stating that it was her legs that were longer than the skirt she was wearing.

The mother of five who is set to visit Germany soon also apologized to fans who expect her not to wear clothes that show off acres of skin

My mum still has a problem with my dress code – Akothee

The singer disclosed that her mother still has a problem with the kind of outfits she puts on.

At one point, she caused uproar after sharing photos on her Instagram page dressed in a raunchy outfit that left little to imagination.

The skimpy outfit attracted the comment of former Kenya Film Classification Board (KFCB) Boss Ezekiel Mutua who said music doesn’t have to be dirty to sell.