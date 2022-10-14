RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Akothee addresses frosty relationship with sister after rejecting wedding invite

Masia Wambua

The musician said her relationship with her young sister had taken a wrong turn and none of them will be attending each other's functions.

Akothee and her sister Cebbie Nyasego
Akothee and her sister Cebbie Nyasego

Akothee has openly addressed her strained relationship with her blood young sister Cebbie Nyasego whom she says they are not in good terms.

After sharing a live video on October 13 the musician has penned down a long post on her social media profiling how their relationship went sour as she regrets the bad turn of events.

According to the mother of five, the outburst started after her sister was exposed online for speaking badly about her.

Since then their relationship has never been the same with her as fans took on her younger sister who in turn blamed the singer for not standing with her to defend her from the attack of her fans.

Other than the incident of being bullied by the fans Akothee also says her sister never visited her at a time when she was hospitalized as she fought depression in the hospital.

She however said she does not fully put any blame on her as she says she may not have been around to see her. Akothee also added that her sister also told family members that she was not sick but pretending to be.

Akothee and her sister Cebbie Nyasego
Akothee and her sister Cebbie Nyasego

"When I got back to My senses ,I found it difficult to accept it was a joke ,well my sister has never visited me in any hospital , not in a bad way but she must have travelled or so I don't blame her,"

"I battled depression for over 6 months ,I dint know what was eating me ,then while in hospital I received an information that my sister said I was pretending, this is what killed me completely," she said.

Akothee adds that being the bigger sister in her family also made life difficult for her as she got misused severally and non of her family members never cared about their struggling relationship with the sister.

"Again being the bigger sibling things were forced down my throat. I accepted being bigger until I was reduced to a doormat," she said.

On October 12, Akother complained that her well intended message to members of her family for an event she did not come out open about was not received well by a section of the family.

Akothee
Akothee

This somehow paints a picture of what may be happening and the genesis of her opening further out on what might have transpired when she shared the message with her family.

While she is still planning her wedding with her fiancé her young sister according to her intends to marry in December 2022 but as it stands, she will not be attending the wedding as a result of the feud.

"For this matter you won't see her on my functions or me in any of her functions, however we remain blood sisters, we shall for sure meet in other family gatherings if they still feel I am part of them. But if this message has also damaged the relationship between me and the rest of the innocent family members we dragged into our relationship a lot, I will accept their decisions and the outcome of how this will end," she wrote.

While family and sibling differences have led to deaths, Akothee says she has since forgiven her sister and put everything in the light so that she may feel free.

She further went ahead and urged people to speak out and be free from the differences and grudges they hold against one another.

Masia Wambua Masia Wambua Masia Wambua is a trained journalist with an interest in telling stories as well as digital content writing. He is a rights crusader, a man with an interest in society.
