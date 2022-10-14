Akothee addresses frosty relationship with sister after rejecting wedding invite

After sharing a live video on October 13 the musician has penned down a long post on her social media profiling how their relationship went sour as she regrets the bad turn of events.

According to the mother of five, the outburst started after her sister was exposed online for speaking badly about her.

Since then their relationship has never been the same with her as fans took on her younger sister who in turn blamed the singer for not standing with her to defend her from the attack of her fans.

Other than the incident of being bullied by the fans Akothee also says her sister never visited her at a time when she was hospitalized as she fought depression in the hospital.

She however said she does not fully put any blame on her as she says she may not have been around to see her. Akothee also added that her sister also told family members that she was not sick but pretending to be.

Pulse Live Kenya

"When I got back to My senses ,I found it difficult to accept it was a joke ,well my sister has never visited me in any hospital , not in a bad way but she must have travelled or so I don't blame her,"

"I battled depression for over 6 months ,I dint know what was eating me ,then while in hospital I received an information that my sister said I was pretending, this is what killed me completely," she said.

Akothee adds that being the bigger sister in her family also made life difficult for her as she got misused severally and non of her family members never cared about their struggling relationship with the sister.

"Again being the bigger sibling things were forced down my throat. I accepted being bigger until I was reduced to a doormat," she said.

On October 12, Akother complained that her well intended message to members of her family for an event she did not come out open about was not received well by a section of the family.

Pulse Live Kenya

ALSO READ: Akothee assigns her mzungu fiancé a Luo nickname

This somehow paints a picture of what may be happening and the genesis of her opening further out on what might have transpired when she shared the message with her family.

While she is still planning her wedding with her fiancé her young sister according to her intends to marry in December 2022 but as it stands, she will not be attending the wedding as a result of the feud.

"For this matter you won't see her on my functions or me in any of her functions, however we remain blood sisters, we shall for sure meet in other family gatherings if they still feel I am part of them. But if this message has also damaged the relationship between me and the rest of the innocent family members we dragged into our relationship a lot, I will accept their decisions and the outcome of how this will end," she wrote.

While family and sibling differences have led to deaths, Akothee says she has since forgiven her sister and put everything in the light so that she may feel free.