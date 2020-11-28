Singer Esther Akoth aka Akothee is over the moon after her daughter Vesha Okello graduated with her first degree from Strathmore University.

In a long post seen by Pulse Live, the mother of five said that a midst her pain and hustle, her children have always made it easy for her, and at no one point has she been called to school over her children misbehaving.

Akothee noted that it has not been easy, and for the four years, her firstborn daughter has been at Strathmore University, she has never had to step foot at the institution, and she knows nothing about the University.

Akothe with daughter Vesha Okello

The self-declared President of Single Mothers narrated how she has managed to make her daughters her friends and how they can talk about anything, which has been her biggest strength as a parent.

The singer added that her biggest achievement is educating her children and selling her soul to see that they have the best comfortable life.

“PRESIDENT OF SINGLE MOTHERS HAS DONE IT AGAIN

👉PRIMARY: Mary Joy Academy

:Bahati parents

Utawala academy

👉SECONDARY: Moi Girls high school

👉 University: Strathmore

In all this Schools, I was never summoned to come due to my child's misbehaviour. Amidst my struggle ,pain & hustle ,my children gave me the easiest time for parenting 💪 I still thank God for the wonderful / obedient children He gave me.

Akothee's daughter Vesha Okello

The journey has not been easy ,from draining my accounts to Zero just to see you succeed 💪 it's because of you that I never settled in Europe / diaspora , most of the men who wanted me just wanted me alone and nothing to do with my kids. My principles and rules remained .

MY CHILDREN ARE A PRIORITY IN EACH AND EVERY RELATIONSHIP, If you don't want ,KANYAGA KUBWA KUBWA 😂😂 & that's why I settled for baba Oyoo who was much older ,but accepted me with my baggage.

👉For the FOUR YEARS OF VESHAS UNIVERSITY

I have never step foot in STRATHMORE UNIVERSITY 🤦,I don't even know how it looks like nor it's bank details . I transfer school fee to my children’s accounts and they can choose to pay school fee or spend the money💪 it's none of my business. 🤷( I am a very irresponsible mother ,my parenting skills are different 😂😂) after 18 you are old enough to marry so whatever you want to do with your life is your choice 😂😂, but just know ,off cameras, I am a tough displinary no nonsense mother 💋.

Vesha Okello

I had so much problems in my life that I could not afford to police whether Vesha @veshashaillan is in school or in a man's house 🤷,but I would call ,follow up ,show up in their hostel without permission just to let them know ,the freedom is also monitored 🤣🤣 I managed to make my children my friends ,so we can talk about everything & everybody 😂😂. They knew my main worry was pregnancy, but I warned them, when you get pregnant, you will carry that baby to term, give birth and go live in Rongo 🤣😂😂😂. I AM A PROUD SINGLE MOTHER of 5 @veshashaillan .

THE ONLY ACHIEVEMENT I HAVE IS EDUCATING MY CHILDREN AND GIVING THEM THE BEST 💋I SOLD MY SOUL TO SEE MY CHILDREN GROW AND GET THE BEST ( I did everything I could to see them succeed) 💪👉@veshashaillan CONGRATULATIONS!”