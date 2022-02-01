RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Akothee reacts after makeup artist Dennis Karuri said she was his rudest client

Dennis Milimo

I don't need your private apology – Akothee warns

Self-proclaimed president of single mothers Esther Akoth, aka Akothee, has broken her silence after celebrity makeup artist Dennis Karuri termed her as the rudest client he has ever worked with.

In an interview with Oga Obinna, Karuri narrated that the singer subjected him to lots of frustrations after contracting him as her makeup artist during a past gig Migori.

“She’s the rudest client I’ve ever worked with, but I did it diligently mpaka mwisho (to the end), I suffered. The whole day I was with her, I even did personal assistant duties for her, it was a Peptang activation, I was walking around with her, doing touch ups all the way.

“She said nilimpaka vumbi (She said I applied dust on her), she said hizi ni vumbi gani umenipaka yet she’s over there taking pictures and posting them so I was like hii ni vumbi na unaipost? (how can you call it dust and you're posting the photos?),” Karuri said.

The makeup artist added that he was paid as agreed, but that he was dissatisfied because the compensation did not match his suffering.

However, in quick rejoinder, Akothee said that she doesn’t have the energy to pick a fight online but assured that her legal team will look into the allegations.

“It's easy nowadays. I am dealing with my health and how my money can work for me, I have no time for dealing with clout chasers, someone will deal with it,” said Akothe in part.

The Abebo hit-maker went on to insinuate that Karuri has tried to apologise to her privately.

“I don't need your private apology, just finish it the way you started it. This time sickness has humbled me, sina nguvu ya kupigana online! Naweza kuwa napigana na mchawi, aniregeshe kitandani (I might fight a witchdoctor and end up back in a hospital bed). Eat you. There is no news.

“I will not build a brand to elevate your channels, just post your work and let my name rest, call police,” noted Akothee.

Dennis Milimo is an experienced Digital and Broadcast Journalist with a demonstrated history of working in the broadcast and online media industry for over 4 years.

