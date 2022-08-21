RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Akothee reveals blunder that led to fight with baby daddy in Switzerland

Charles Ouma

I broke down for a few hours - Akothee

Kenyan musician Akothee
Kenyan musician Akothee

Kenyan singer Akothee has admitted that she misbehaved resulting in a clash with one of her baby daddies at a train station in Basel, Switzerland.

The mother of five took to social media, recounting how she clashed with her baby daddy over the custody of their son, Ojwang.

Akothee had apparently planned with her favourite baby daddy, Wuon Oyoo to take Ojwang with her, only for the child’s father to deny her the chance in Basel.

"Today in the history of my co-parenting I misbehaved. I didn't have the energy to say hello to my baby daddy in Basel. For sure he wasn't expecting me at the train station, this we organized with my favourite baby daddy Wuon Oyoo, who is waiting for us on the other side of life Paris.

"Dad understands me. We had all arranged how we divide the holidays so that all of us three (dad papa and me) get to enjoy the kids in the summertime,” Akothee began.

She recounted that she came with humility, hoping to have more time with the children, only top be turned back.

READ: Akothee on why she walks almost naked at 40

Kenyan musician Akothee
Kenyan musician Akothee Pulse Live Kenya

"My time with the kids was messed up by the many campings and with the disorganized tours. I had to cancel most of them to be with my kids. Now coming back to beg for papa for some time with the kids since I had all the time, it became a tug of war. In as much as I came with my tail coiled, I just asked niliomba kwa hisani. I asked this gentleman to allow me to have the kids just for two or three days within his two weeks since Bern and Basel is only 1 hour.

"Buda refused and said to wait for them from the 18th when it is my time. You can have them from the 18th when they go back to France. Ooh that did hurt badly. I broke down for a few hours, then collected myself & concentrated on my holidays, hata mkinitukana sikuvote Kenya," Akothee painfully narrated.

Charles Ouma Charles Ouma Charles Ouma is a talented writer who enjoys playing around with words to deliver compelling features, news, and stories in the digital media space.
Get our Top Stories delivered to your inbox
Agree to our Privacy Policy & Terms of service.

Welcome to the Pulse Community! We will now be sending you a daily newsletter on news, entertainment and more. Also join us across all of our other channels - we love to be connected!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

Content creator Kabi WaJesus reveals possible entry into radio

Content creator Kabi WaJesus reveals possible entry into radio

Akothee reveals blunder that led to fight with baby daddy in Switzerland

Akothee reveals blunder that led to fight with baby daddy in Switzerland

Khaligraph Jones' wife excited after getting new car

Khaligraph Jones' wife excited after getting new car

Nadia Mukami opens up on motherhood struggles

Nadia Mukami opens up on motherhood struggles

Eunice Njeri's bombshell, Jaguar makes a comeback in music & other stories on #PulseUhondoMtaani

Eunice Njeri's bombshell, Jaguar makes a comeback in music & other stories on #PulseUhondoMtaani

Song Review: Bebe Cool seduces a 'boss babe' in his latest club banger

Song Review: Bebe Cool seduces a 'boss babe' in his latest club banger

Jalang'o talks about re-hiring Eli Omundu and Morrison Litiema

Jalang'o talks about re-hiring Eli Omundu and Morrison Litiema

R Kelly's God-daughter testifies in court; says he slept with her countless times at age 15

R Kelly's God-daughter testifies in court; says he slept with her countless times at age 15

Jamal Gaddafi recounts how friends failed him when he wanted to vie for MP

Jamal Gaddafi recounts how friends failed him when he wanted to vie for MP

Trending

R Kelly jugé dans une nouvelle affaire

R Kelly's God-daughter testifies in court; says he slept with her countless times at age 15

Zari Hassan to host her All White party in Nairobi

Zari tests her kids to see if they care about her, here's how they responded [Video]

Esther Chebet

Actress Esther Chebet in mourning

Veteran rapper shares photos of her complete mansion

Veteran rapper Nazizi Hirji shares photos of complete multimillion mansion [Photos]