Akothee reveals blunder that led to fight with baby daddy in Switzerland

The mother of five took to social media, recounting how she clashed with her baby daddy over the custody of their son, Ojwang.

Akothee had apparently planned with her favourite baby daddy, Wuon Oyoo to take Ojwang with her, only for the child’s father to deny her the chance in Basel.

"Today in the history of my co-parenting I misbehaved. I didn't have the energy to say hello to my baby daddy in Basel. For sure he wasn't expecting me at the train station, this we organized with my favourite baby daddy Wuon Oyoo, who is waiting for us on the other side of life Paris.

"Dad understands me. We had all arranged how we divide the holidays so that all of us three (dad papa and me) get to enjoy the kids in the summertime,” Akothee began.

She recounted that she came with humility, hoping to have more time with the children, only top be turned back.

"My time with the kids was messed up by the many campings and with the disorganized tours. I had to cancel most of them to be with my kids. Now coming back to beg for papa for some time with the kids since I had all the time, it became a tug of war. In as much as I came with my tail coiled, I just asked niliomba kwa hisani. I asked this gentleman to allow me to have the kids just for two or three days within his two weeks since Bern and Basel is only 1 hour.