Akothee gives Eric Omondi and Jacque Maribe a piece of her mind over child dispute

Akothee offered her two cents on Wednesday, November 3 after Omondi said he had requested to conduct a DNA test for seven years in order to confirm that he was the father of the child.

She challenged both of them to assume responsibility for the child instead of resorting to enforced care through the courts.

“Do you guys have an idea of what it entails making endless trips to a children's court? Do you know the kind of parents you will meet at the children's court 💪. Both of you as public figures, you will be very embarrassed, kupanga laini na wazazi hawana hata viatu.

“Eric siku hiyo hautaenda na security imagine 🤔🤔 👉kwanza magistrate ataona hiyo range rover akushangae vile walinishangaa na V8 nikifukuzana Na baba ya akina Vesha,” read part of her post.

Akothee told Eric that only a mother can tell whom a child’s father is an honour that was bestowed on him.

In a message to Maribe, the singer said encouraged her to also assume responsibility for the child without having to depend on Omondi.

“Jacky wewe pia chukua majukumu kama mzazi, ignore Eric Omondi and take charge of your child's life. You will have peace, huyu jamaa atakutoa figo ukose pumzi ya kutafuta. I am speaking to you as a single mother of 5 children.

“I got peace when I stopped chasing baby daddies. Mummy roho yangu ilikuwa inatembea nje kama mchawi ,usiku silali, mchana sina nguvu. Ona Sasa hii mbio inatupeleka DNA tunasumbua mtoto na na useless trips,” Akothee said.

Eric Omondi’s shocker

In a detailed post seen by Pulse Live, Omondi said that he has begged Maribe for 7 years for DNA test, to ascertain if he is the biological father to their son but she has refused.

The funnyman added that he was surprised to learn that Maribe was pregnant yet they had used protection.