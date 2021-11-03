Kenyan musician and self-proclaimed president of single mothers Akothee has waded into the drama involving comedian Eric Omondi and journalist Jacque Maribe over their son.
Akothee gives Eric Omondi and Jacque Maribe a piece of her mind over child dispute
In a lenghy post, Akothee , the self proclaimed president of single mothers, gave Eric Omondi and Jacque Maribe a piece of her mind.
Akothee offered her two cents on Wednesday, November 3 after Omondi said he had requested to conduct a DNA test for seven years in order to confirm that he was the father of the child.
She challenged both of them to assume responsibility for the child instead of resorting to enforced care through the courts.
“Do you guys have an idea of what it entails making endless trips to a children's court? Do you know the kind of parents you will meet at the children's court 💪. Both of you as public figures, you will be very embarrassed, kupanga laini na wazazi hawana hata viatu.
“Eric siku hiyo hautaenda na security imagine 🤔🤔 👉kwanza magistrate ataona hiyo range rover akushangae vile walinishangaa na V8 nikifukuzana Na baba ya akina Vesha,” read part of her post.
Akothee told Eric that only a mother can tell whom a child’s father is an honour that was bestowed on him.
In a message to Maribe, the singer said encouraged her to also assume responsibility for the child without having to depend on Omondi.
“Jacky wewe pia chukua majukumu kama mzazi, ignore Eric Omondi and take charge of your child's life. You will have peace, huyu jamaa atakutoa figo ukose pumzi ya kutafuta. I am speaking to you as a single mother of 5 children.
“I got peace when I stopped chasing baby daddies. Mummy roho yangu ilikuwa inatembea nje kama mchawi ,usiku silali, mchana sina nguvu. Ona Sasa hii mbio inatupeleka DNA tunasumbua mtoto na na useless trips,” Akothee said.
Eric Omondi’s shocker
In a detailed post seen by Pulse Live, Omondi said that he has begged Maribe for 7 years for DNA test, to ascertain if he is the biological father to their son but she has refused.
The funnyman added that he was surprised to learn that Maribe was pregnant yet they had used protection.
“She got very offended and Refused my request. For 7 seven years I have begged Jacque to allow us to have a DNA Test and she has continually refused!!! I don’t mind supporting the child but if you want me to be fully present and supportive if you want me to be a father. Then we have to do the right thing!,” said Omondi in part.
