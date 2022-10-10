Akothee takes a swipe at former Tahidi High actor Omosh

The self-proclaimed President of single mothers however much she seemed to sympathize with Omosh, also sounded to be taking a swipe at him saying a good number of Kenyans were going through hard times.

"Omosh, pole kwa yote unayopitia , hauko peke yako ndugu yangu (sorry for what you are going through, you are not alone). 80% of Kenyans are going through worse situations that they don't even know including mental illness," she wrote.

The business lady explained that a good percentage of Kenyans cannot put up with their monthly payments but none has come out asking for help adding that they are just keeping their shoulders up so that they may not sink into depression and the pressure of falling short of daily supplies.

Although most people suffer from illnesses thay can hardly tell of or know, she acknowledged that at least Omosh knew what he was suffering from, but she wanted to further know what he was suffering from.

Omosh, do you know 70% of Kenyans can survive on their monthly salaries? People are just putting their heads on top of the water wasizame? At least you know you are depressed, Omosh what is depressing you so we start by addressing it,"? she added.

While she took a swipe she sympathized with the thespian while asking him to make public what he was suffering from so that she may do what she can in her capacity in helping his to get back on his feet.

"unaona ni vipi tunaweza kukusaidia (how can we help you)? Ni wewe utuambie (it is up to you to tell us). Hii story yako tumalize tuendele na maisha ingine (we want to put your story behind us). Guys, what's Omosh's problem? I come in peace," Akothee added.

Recently, news surfaced that Omosh was depressed and once again asking for help but he has since refuted the claims as reported by a local digital news brand saying whoever brought up the allegations was after likes and clicks.

Omosh was in the past caught in a hard place and a rock and appealed to Kenyans to bail him out they did not fail as he was aided and someone identified as Kathy Andrew, the Chief Executive Officer of SUNG Timber went ahead and build him a three-roomed house along Kangundo road.