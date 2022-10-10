RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Akothee takes a swipe at former Tahidi High actor Omosh

Masia Wambua

Akothee took on Joseph Kinuthia alias Omosh saying Kenyans are going through situations they do not know of.

Akothee and Omosh
Akothee and Omosh

Celebrated musician and business lady Akothee has taken a swipe at former Tahidi High actor Joseph Kinuthia alias Omosh after claims went out that he appealed for help once again.

Read Also

The self-proclaimed President of single mothers however much she seemed to sympathize with Omosh, also sounded to be taking a swipe at him saying a good number of Kenyans were going through hard times.

"Omosh, pole kwa yote unayopitia , hauko peke yako ndugu yangu (sorry for what you are going through, you are not alone). 80% of Kenyans are going through worse situations that they don't even know including mental illness," she wrote.

Omosh appeals for help again
Omosh appeals for help again Omosh appeals for help again Pulse Live Kenya

READ: People Kenyans "changiad" in 2021

The business lady explained that a good percentage of Kenyans cannot put up with their monthly payments but none has come out asking for help adding that they are just keeping their shoulders up so that they may not sink into depression and the pressure of falling short of daily supplies.

Although most people suffer from illnesses thay can hardly tell of or know, she acknowledged that at least Omosh knew what he was suffering from, but she wanted to further know what he was suffering from.

Omosh, do you know 70% of Kenyans can survive on their monthly salaries? People are just putting their heads on top of the water wasizame? At least you know you are depressed, Omosh what is depressing you so we start by addressing it,"? she added.

While she took a swipe she sympathized with the thespian while asking him to make public what he was suffering from so that she may do what she can in her capacity in helping his to get back on his feet.

Akothee and Omosh
Akothee and Omosh Pulse Live Kenya

ALSO READ: Any suggestions? Why Akothee is struggling to find a wedding venue

"unaona ni vipi tunaweza kukusaidia (how can we help you)? Ni wewe utuambie (it is up to you to tell us). Hii story yako tumalize tuendele na maisha ingine (we want to put your story behind us). Guys, what's Omosh's problem? I come in peace," Akothee added.

Recently, news surfaced that Omosh was depressed and once again asking for help but he has since refuted the claims as reported by a local digital news brand saying whoever brought up the allegations was after likes and clicks.

Omosh was in the past caught in a hard place and a rock and appealed to Kenyans to bail him out they did not fail as he was aided and someone identified as Kathy Andrew, the Chief Executive Officer of SUNG Timber went ahead and build him a three-roomed house along Kangundo road.

Akothee has been talking sharply on the issue affecting ladies who are suffering in the gulf countries in the hands of their bosses asking the government to come and chip in on their predicaments and find a permanent solution on the matter.

Masia Wambua Masia Wambua Masia Wambua is a trained journalist with an interest in telling stories as well as digital content writing. He is a rights crusader, a man with an interest in society.
Get our Top Stories delivered to your inbox
Agree to our Privacy Policy & Terms of service.

Welcome to the Pulse Community! We will now be sending you a daily newsletter on news, entertainment and more. Also join us across all of our other channels - we love to be connected!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

Akothee takes a swipe at former Tahidi High actor Omosh

Akothee takes a swipe at former Tahidi High actor Omosh

Akothee makes offer to Omosh amid reports that his wife left him

Akothee makes offer to Omosh amid reports that his wife left him

Willis Raburu's message to his father on his birthday

Willis Raburu's message to his father on his birthday

Inside Kenya’s murky showbiz industry, lies and clout chasing

Inside Kenya’s murky showbiz industry, lies and clout chasing

I'm offically on the count down - Diana Marua gives update on pregnancy

I'm offically on the count down - Diana Marua gives update on pregnancy

Chuck Norris says his 101-year old mother made him a martial arts hero

Chuck Norris says his 101-year old mother made him a martial arts hero

Ciru Miriuki places Vera Sidika, Bahati on the chopping board with savage tackle

Ciru Miriuki places Vera Sidika, Bahati on the chopping board with savage tackle

I rely on hate to succeed - Vera Sidika responds to trolls after new music video

I rely on hate to succeed - Vera Sidika responds to trolls after new music video

Hit or miss: How new 'hyped' music videos have been received by fans

Hit or miss: How new 'hyped' music videos have been received by fans

Pulse Influencer Awards 2022 Countdown!
00
Days
00
Hours
00
Minutes
00
Seconds
October 15, 2022
Pulse Influencer Awards happening today!

Trending

R&B singer Brown Mauzo with his partner Vera Sidika

Brown Mauzo finally speaks after wife Vera Sidika removed implants

Vera Sidika in a photo posted on October 5, 2022

Don't ruin your life - Vera Sidika unveils new look after removing implants [Photos]

Vera Sidika

Fans react to socialite Vera Sidika's new look after removing implants [Reactions]

A collage of Eve Mungai and the content creator identified as CP Karao

Bien links Eric Omondi to GSU imposter in Eve Mungai saga