RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

That's when we can say our money-Akothee after teaming up with fiancé

Charles Ouma

Akothee is sharing wisdom, tips and advice to couples as she teams up with fiancé, Mr. Schweizer in new project

Akothee and Schweizer
Akothee and Schweizer

Kenyan musician and entrepreneur Esther Akoth, popularly known as Akothee has teamed up with her fiancé Mr. Schweizer to pump millions in their latest project with the diva declaring that she now has all that she ever asked God for.

Recommended articles

The two lovebirds are constructing an academy in Rongo, Migori county and she has been sharing regular updates on the progress as well as sharing tips.

When you meet a partner who matches your energy, you double the wealth and invest in each other. Wealth doesn't have to come from a man only, you can also give moral support, my project becomes our project, my money becomes our money and his projects becomes our project and that's when we can say OUR MONEY. We are back like we never left. How have you been?” Akothee shared yesterday.

Akothee teams up with fiancé Mr. Schweizer aka Omondi (Omosh) in Akothee Foundation academy project
Akothee teams up with fiancé Mr. Schweizer aka Omondi (Omosh) in Akothee Foundation academy project Pulse Live Kenya

Impressed with the progress of their project, Akothee noted that she feels complete and appreciated Omosh for trusting in her abilities.

Commander in Chief Mr Omosh @misteromosh assessing our new project. We are fixing these streets. I can now say I have all that I have ever asked God. Now I can rest. Thanks, honey for trusting my ability,” Akothee wrote.

Construction began in October shortly after the self-declared president of single mothers unveiled Mr. Schweizer who she gave a Luo nickname of Omondi (Omosh in short) as the chairman of Akothee Foundation.

“I want to put records clear, Omosh has a good heart He is an investor and a philanthropist apart from him being my husband. He is coming in as the Chairman of Akothee Foundation & We are working on his documents atusaidie hii foundation imenihangaisha sana,” Akothee explained.

The business lady explained that with the grand project coming up, they have decided to stay in Kenya a little longer to make sure that all businesses are running.

Charles Ouma Charles Ouma Charles Ouma is a talented writer who enjoys playing around with words to deliver compelling features, news, and stories in the digital media space.
Get our Top Stories delivered to your inbox
Agree to our Privacy Policy & Terms of service.

Welcome to the Pulse Community! We will now be sending you a daily newsletter on news, entertainment and more. Also join us across all of our other channels - we love to be connected!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

That's when we can say our money-Akothee after teaming up with fiancé

That's when we can say our money-Akothee after teaming up with fiancé

Hamisa Mobetto throws shade at Kizz Daniel ahead of Sauti Sol's mega concert

Hamisa Mobetto throws shade at Kizz Daniel ahead of Sauti Sol's mega concert

Nameless exited as he meets Wahu's look-alike [Photos]

Nameless exited as he meets Wahu's look-alike [Photos]

Nameless witty response to a judgmental fan

Nameless witty response to a judgmental fan

Larry Madowo on why he is critiqued and how his dream to become a priest died

Larry Madowo on why he is critiqued and how his dream to become a priest died

Thee Pluto reveals his rate card as he makes baby Zoey's second name public

Thee Pluto reveals his rate card as he makes baby Zoey's second name public

Nikita Kering' brings it on again in 'Falling Down' & 6 other jams released this week

Nikita Kering' brings it on again in 'Falling Down' & 6 other jams released this week

Nairobi based songwriter Liboi releases debut EP

Nairobi based songwriter Liboi releases debut EP

Awinja lights up the internet with TBT photo

Awinja lights up the internet with TBT photo

Trending

Davido

Davido makes first public reaction to his son's death

Content creators Njugush, Eve Mungai, and Abel Mutua. They are some of the content creators who drive sleek cars

Content creators with the most sleek rides in Nairobi

Artistes, Maureen Kunga, Holy Dave, Wahu and Nameless who are among the list of most learned musicians in Kenya

11 Kenyan artists with top academic qualifications

Nadia Mukami treats mother to beautiful retirement party

Nadia Mukami treats mother to beautiful retirement party [Video]