That's when we can say our money-Akothee after teaming up with fiancé

The two lovebirds are constructing an academy in Rongo, Migori county and she has been sharing regular updates on the progress as well as sharing tips.

“When you meet a partner who matches your energy, you double the wealth and invest in each other. Wealth doesn't have to come from a man only, you can also give moral support, my project becomes our project, my money becomes our money and his projects becomes our project and that's when we can say OUR MONEY. We are back like we never left. How have you been?” Akothee shared yesterday.

Pulse Live Kenya

Impressed with the progress of their project, Akothee noted that she feels complete and appreciated Omosh for trusting in her abilities.

“Commander in Chief Mr Omosh @misteromosh assessing our new project. We are fixing these streets. I can now say I have all that I have ever asked God. Now I can rest. Thanks, honey for trusting my ability,” Akothee wrote.

Construction began in October shortly after the self-declared president of single mothers unveiled Mr. Schweizer who she gave a Luo nickname of Omondi (Omosh in short) as the chairman of Akothee Foundation.

“I want to put records clear, Omosh has a good heart He is an investor and a philanthropist apart from him being my husband. He is coming in as the Chairman of Akothee Foundation & We are working on his documents atusaidie hii foundation imenihangaisha sana,” Akothee explained.