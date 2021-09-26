RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Akothee threatens to expose Kempinski, day after hosting 1st anniversary of her foundation

Madam boss is mad

Kenyan celeb Akothee with Mama Ida Odinga during the celebration of 1 year anniversary of Akothee Foundation

Kenyan celebrity Esther Akoth alias Akothee is spewing gall just a day after the mega celebration of Akothee Foundation's one year anniversary.

In an angry post on her Instagram stories, Akothee took issue with the venue where her celebration was hosted, the Villa Rosa Kempinski Hotel along Waiyaki Way.

An angry Madam Boss vented to her fans that she had a less than ideal experience with the facility's management.

"The management of Kempinski is a total mess, with ugly ATTITUDE. All my life I have held events in Kempenski (and) I have never met such arrogant, unprofessional, bitter managers.

"I regret having engaged Kempinski in holding the First Anniversary of my foundation. I will never ever step foot in that dirty dusty building. Will address this on Wednesday [September 29, 2021]," Akothee's post read.

Screenshot of Akothee's rant following the celebration of Akothee Foundation's 1 year anniversary at Villa Rosa Kempinski

