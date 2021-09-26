Akothee threatens to expose Kempinski, day after hosting 1st anniversary of her foundation

In an angry post on her Instagram stories, Akothee took issue with the venue where her celebration was hosted, the Villa Rosa Kempinski Hotel along Waiyaki Way.

An angry Madam Boss vented to her fans that she had a less than ideal experience with the facility's management.

"The management of Kempinski is a total mess, with ugly ATTITUDE. All my life I have held events in Kempenski (and) I have never met such arrogant, unprofessional, bitter managers.

"I regret having engaged Kempinski in holding the First Anniversary of my foundation. I will never ever step foot in that dirty dusty building. Will address this on Wednesday [September 29, 2021]," Akothee's post read.