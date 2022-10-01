I didn't build a brand for you to misuse me-angry Akothee blasts Kenyans

The mother of five reminded Kenyans that she does not hold any position and questioned why they keep tagging her.

"Kenyans please, I don't hold any post in the government. Why are you tagging me along with the girls suffering in Saudi Arabia?" Akothee fired.

She challenged those who believe she can sort out the situation to give her an elective seat to handle the matter, adding that she is equally traumatized by the posts.

"What do you think I can do? You know you traumatize me with this thing. Stop it. I am not in charge of human rights, not even dog rights, ujinga sitaki . #madambos."

Singer Akothee Pulse Live Kenya

"If you think I can represent you in government si munipe kazi kwanza ndio mnipe majukumu. I didn't build a brand for you to misuse me, you know the hierarchy of the government, and who is responsible for what.

"I don't know why you think I have solutions for you. Did you see me on any ballot boxes? Ever heard me speak about politics? Ever heard me address the government?" Wrote the singer.

The entrepreneur at the center of a storm a few weeks ago when allegations surfaced that she owns an agency that recruits Kenyans for various jobs in the Middle East.