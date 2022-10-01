RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

I didn't build a brand for you to misuse me-angry Akothee blasts Kenyans

Charles Ouma

Stop it. I am not in charge of human rights, not even dog rights, ujinga sitaki- Akothee

Self-declared president of single mothers and award-winning singer Akothee has warned her fans against tagging her in posts of Kenyans suffering in the Middle East.

The mother of five reminded Kenyans that she does not hold any position and questioned why they keep tagging her.

"Kenyans please, I don't hold any post in the government. Why are you tagging me along with the girls suffering in Saudi Arabia?" Akothee fired.

She challenged those who believe she can sort out the situation to give her an elective seat to handle the matter, adding that she is equally traumatized by the posts.

"What do you think I can do? You know you traumatize me with this thing. Stop it. I am not in charge of human rights, not even dog rights, ujinga sitaki . #madambos."

"If you think I can represent you in government si munipe kazi kwanza ndio mnipe majukumu. I didn't build a brand for you to misuse me, you know the hierarchy of the government, and who is responsible for what.

"I don't know why you think I have solutions for you. Did you see me on any ballot boxes? Ever heard me speak about politics? Ever heard me address the government?" Wrote the singer.

The entrepreneur at the center of a storm a few weeks ago when allegations surfaced that she owns an agency that recruits Kenyans for various jobs in the Middle East.

She responded swiftly rubbishing the claims and challenging those peddling the rumours to get their facts right, or better-yet report the matter to the Directorate of Criminal Investigations.

Charles Ouma is a talented writer who enjoys playing around with words to deliver compelling features, news, and stories in the digital media space.
Recommended articles

Bien claps back at Eric Omondi

Bien claps back at Eric Omondi

Karen Nyamu's savage response to accusation of stealing husbands

Karen Nyamu's savage response to accusation of stealing husbands

Anerlisa Muigai's reaction after finalizing divorce with Benpol

Anerlisa Muigai's reaction after finalizing divorce with Benpol

Lilian Ng'ang'a on relationship with Juliani, Harmonize divorce case and more stories on #PulseUhondoMtaani

Lilian Ng'ang'a on relationship with Juliani, Harmonize divorce case and more stories on #PulseUhondoMtaani

Pray for Bahati-Ringtone tells fans as he opens on Bahati's 'new project'

Pray for Bahati-Ringtone tells fans as he opens on Bahati's 'new project'

Here are Apple Music's Top 100 songs in Kenya [Full List]

Here are Apple Music's Top 100 songs in Kenya [Full List]

Nonini drops new Reggae single ahead of official release on his birthday [LISTEN]

Nonini drops new Reggae single ahead of official release on his birthday [LISTEN]

Willy Paul, Jovial release much-anticipated collabo [Watch]

Willy Paul, Jovial release much-anticipated collabo [Watch]

