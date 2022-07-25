Akothee's firstborn daughter spends millions on new car

Vesha Awour Okello, the firstborn daughter of Kenyan singer and business lady Akothee, is over the moon after gifting herself a second car.
On her social media pages, Vesha announced the thrilling news leaving fans gushing over her new car, a white Nissan Juke.
Vesha, who is also a CEO at a Kenyan flour company, revealed that she chose to gift herself a brand new car to celebrate her birthday which was in June.
"Finally gifted myself this baby for my birthday, upgraded," Vesha posted.
The gift comes slightly over a month after she turned 25 years old.
Vesha, received congratulations messages from her fans as her mother could barely keep calm at her daughter's newest achievement.
In a long post, the mother of five expressed her joy while showering praises to her noting she also didn't know her daughter acquired a new car.
"See this my firstborn. This idiot can keep secrets! Vesha Awuor Okello you keep surprising me. Well, this is the second car she is buying for herself, I first bought her a car when she turned 18 and our agreement was she will never ask me for fuel nor insurance nor maintenance," Akothee confirmed.
She added: "Well, I can say I love you girl. I am proud of you mom. Hakuna sponsors hapa, it is pure workc, smarts, passion and patience. A year down the line after her confirmation at work, she surprised me with an upgraded version of her new car, just yesterday she called me and said she had a surprise for me. I thought she was pregnant."
Akothee also complimented her daughter for not depending on her mother's vast wealth as some of the rich kids do.
