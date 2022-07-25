RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Akothee's firstborn daughter spends millions on new car

Irene Okere

She called me and said she had a surprise for me, I thought she was pregnant - Akothee says after daughter bought a brand new car

Vesha Shailan
Vesha Shailan

Vesha Awour Okello, the firstborn daughter of Kenyan singer and business lady Akothee, is over the moon after gifting herself a second car.

On her social media pages, Vesha announced the thrilling news leaving fans gushing over her new car, a white Nissan Juke.

Vesha, who is also a CEO at a Kenyan flour company, revealed that she chose to gift herself a brand new car to celebrate her birthday which was in June.

Vesha Shailan
Vesha Shailan Vesha Shailan Pulse Live Kenya

"Finally gifted myself this baby for my birthday, upgraded," Vesha posted.

The gift comes slightly over a month after she turned 25 years old.

Vesha, received congratulations messages from her fans as her mother could barely keep calm at her daughter's newest achievement.

Akothee's daughters Vesha Shailan and Rue baby
Akothee's daughters Vesha Shailan and Rue baby Akothee's daughters Vesha Shailan and Rue baby Pulse Live Kenya

In a long post, the mother of five expressed her joy while showering praises to her noting she also didn't know her daughter acquired a new car.

Vesha Shailan in her office
Vesha Shailan in her office Vesha Shailan in her office Pulse Live Kenya

"See this my firstborn. This idiot can keep secrets! Vesha Awuor Okello you keep surprising me. Well, this is the second car she is buying for herself, I first bought her a car when she turned 18 and our agreement was she will never ask me for fuel nor insurance nor maintenance," Akothee confirmed.

Singer Akothee with her daughters
Singer Akothee with her daughters Singer Akothee with her daughters Pulse Live Kenya

She added: "Well, I can say I love you girl. I am proud of you mom. Hakuna sponsors hapa, it is pure workc, smarts, passion and patience. A year down the line after her confirmation at work, she surprised me with an upgraded version of her new car, just yesterday she called me and said she had a surprise for me. I thought she was pregnant."

Akothee also complimented her daughter for not depending on her mother's vast wealth as some of the rich kids do.

Irene Okere

