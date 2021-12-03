Akothee’s message to Rue as she graduates, Jalang’o lectures Sh18K boy on Camera & other stories on #PulseUhondoMtaani

So, let’s get down to the business of the day;

Jalang’o forgives Sh18K boy, lectures him on live Camera [Video]

Lang’ata Parliamentary hopeful Jalang’o has finally forgiven Vincent Mboya, the young man he helped clear his 3-months’ rent arrears.

On Tuesday, the Kiss 100 Presenter lectured Mboya in front of live cameras, asking him to refrain from using his name to chase clout.

“I have forgiven you and this is the last time I should hear you talk about me or follow me with placards.

“You are making me look bad and I’m not that kind of a person. I’m a very good person, you looking for me with placards everywhere makes me look bad yet I have done everything I can to keep away from you and you still do the same. In front of this cameras I want to tell you stop it. I have forgiven you and let this be the last time we are having this conversation,” said Jalang’o.

Jalas also pointed out that Mboya lied about refunding the Sh.18, 000 he gave him. Adding that he helped the young man wholeheartedly and but he opted to tarnish his (Jalas) name with his unending dramas.

“You never even return the Sh18K but went ahead and edited messages to show you have send me the money, why do that,” Jalang’o questioned.

The Media Personality advised Mboya to stop looking for cheap publicity and do something constructive with his life.

Akothee’s message to daughter Rue as she graduates from Strathmore Uni

Singer Esther Akoth aka Akothee is over the moon after her daughter Rue Baby graduated with her first degree from Strathmore University.

In a long post seen by Pulse Live, the mother of five said that amidst her pain and hustle, her children have always made it easy for her, and at no one point has she been called to school over her children misbehaving.

The Abebo hit-maker added that being a single mother is not just a title, but a call to step up and own all the duties.

“Being a single mother is not a title nor disability 💪 It's a story of a successful journey of a mother stepping up to own all the duties for both parents including the missing one 💪 to provide all basics needs for her children and creat an environment condusive for healthy growth of a child💪 I look like a joker but off social media I got my stuff together,” said Akothee in part.

The singer added that she is proud to have a second degree in her house, after Vesha Okello graduated last year.

"It's the journey of a single mother for me. Today I will be very brief because I am very emotional. Can't believe I am on my second degree with @rue.baby all by myself. No one has ever asked if I need help, it all looked rosy, not even a handkerchief nor a panty liner.

"Congratulations my darling 😭😭, you made parenting easy for me ,you understandstood the assignment , you bring the child ! Me being your mother 🙏 @rue.baby” she added.

Sauti Sol's Polycarp Launches own Book [Photos]

Sauti Sol’s Polycarp’ Fancy Fingers’ Otieno has officially launched a children’s book dubbed Written in the Stars.

In an update, Fancy Fingers said that the book is the first publication off his upcoming Papa and I series.

“Hence the content we feed our children matters a lot, as they get to learn more about the true essence of who they are and where they come from. There hasn’t been enough African content for kids that is relatable.

"That said, Allow me to present to you, ‘WRITTEN IN THE STARS’!! First one of the ‘Papa and I series’ that is set to launch across the next several months. Written by my very good friend @mel_wakhu, Illustrated by @odwyre_artworld, conceptualized by yours truly,” Otieno said in part.

He added that the book will be retailing at half price on his Hustle Sasa profile until midnight and will be available in all bookshops from Friday.

AFRIMA Award's apology to Kenyan Tetu Shani backfires online

Organisers of the All African Music Awards have responded to complaints issued by Kenya artist Tetu Shani over the poor planning and coordination of the AFRIMA Awards held in Lagos on November 21, 2021.

In its statement, the International Executive Committee apologised to Tetu Shani for the terrible experience and vowed to investigate and take corrective measures.

However, many Twitter users faulted the organisers for what they termed as a poorly written response that tried to paint the artist as bitter for not winning in his categories.

“Although some of the nominees that didn't win are unhappy, it is our goal to widely celebrate the hard work of all music icons on the Continent regardless of their nationalities, gender or language,” read part of the controversial apology.

Shani was nominated in the ‘Best Artiste, Duo or Group in African Rock’ category for ‘Furukazi’, his hit track.

Despite Tetu Shani is a Kenyan musician, his plight resonated with many people across the continent who expressed their displeasure at the organisers.

Twitter users also accused the organisers of failing to address some of the issues raised by Tetushani.

“This is a very shameful response. You guys can do better now, this is an annual event which gives ample time for its planning so why can’t it be at least near perfect,” Nedu Emmanuel said.

“What is this supposed to mean? That he had a bad experience because he didn't win? Because he didn't win or you knew he wouldn't win means he should be treated in such a way? Well, maybe you should just invite winners only,” commented Oladipo Rahmon.

Tetushani had offered his feedback of the event, noting that some of the items promised by the organisers such as meals were not fully catered for and that some artists were forced to pay or stay hungry.

The musician also faulted the hospitality providers and event handlers for not being forthright with the attendees and in some cases, they were left stranded.

Revealed; The millions Nviiri and Bensoul charge for Concerts [Video]

Sol Generation's General Manager William Nanjero has finally revealed how much it would cost you to book his two artistes Nviiri the Storyteller and Bensoul.

In an interview with our very own Dennis Milimo, Nanjero disclosed that anyone looking forward to have Nviiri or Bensoul perform at their concert this festive season will have to part with Sh850, 000.

“This Festive season, if you want to book Nviiri for a show or concert his rate card is Sh850, 000 same as Bensoul. (Sai December Nviiri the storyteller ni Sh850K. Bensoul Sh850K). The bald man (Bien Aime) is not doing any shows, we are building him up slowly but when its time I will tell you his rate card,” Nanjero said.

Nanjero went on to state that currently, Nviiri the Storyteller is the biggest artiste in Kenya followed by Bensoul and then Bien Aime Baraza.

“Do you know that Nviiri is the Number one artiste in Kenya, it’s not the bald man (Bien), then Bensoul is number two then the bald man,” he added.

Nanjero made the revelation during the official unveiling of a partnership between Sol Generation and Home 254, that will see Nviiri and Bensoul produce their own merchandise.

Home 254 CEO and Founder Job Brian Jura alias JB explained that they have teamed up with Nviiri and Bensoul to create Merchandise that will represent them as brands together with their fans.

“Working with Sol Generation means that they bring their craft and we put it together and come up with a product that is genuinely made in Kenya. We are not only trying to sell a product, we are also trying to sell a feeling,” he added.

Speaking at the Presser, Nviiri and Bensoul said that their merchandise will cut across all ages; from kids to adults and will be available on the Home 254 website.

Sol Generation’s Nanjero described the partnership with Home 254 as monumental.

Diana Marua claps back at Willy Paul, releases 2nd song [Video]

Diana Marua has clapped back at Willy Paul who recently critisised her new song Hatuuachani.

Diana, during an interview with Kiss 100 on Friday, December 3 said that Willy Paul was jealous of her achievements.

She explained that the Pressure hitmaker could be bothered that her music video was performing better than his new songs, despite being a new entrant in the industry.

“This guy (Willy Paul) has been in the industry for so long and I have just joined music three days ago and numbers don’t lie.

“I just feel like he is hating because I am ahead of him and its been only three days yet he has been here for years,” she said.

Diana’s new song hit 1 million views in just three days giving her the boost to drop another one titled One Day.

In a rebuttal to her statement, Pozze described the content creator turned rapper as a one hit wonder.

“Swag all day all night btw.. don't try me Mrs one night stand 😆 🤣 😂 😹 bwana mkunaji is a very dangerous species,” he posted on his Instagram page.

Willy Paul had taken it upon himself to apologize to Kenyans for having to endure what he termed as bad music from the Bahatis.

Azziad Nasenya's reaction after emerging 1st runner-up at prestigious US Awards

Content creator and actress Azziad Nasenya has penned down a message of appreciation to her supporters after emerging as the 1st Runner-Up at the just concluded E! People’s Choice Awards.

Nasenya who had been pitted against other African Stars in the African Social Star category, said that she is thankful for the overwhelming support.

“Thank you to all my supporters, my online family. I am truly honoured and humbled to have received overwhelming support to emerge Runner Up for the African Social Star 2021, E! PCAs. ❤️❤️❤️,” she said in part.

She went on to congratulate Zimbabwean Comedian Tyra Chikocho aka Madam Boss who was crowned as the African Social Star of the year 2021 at America’s E! People’s Choice Awards.

“Congratulations to @madambosszim for the win and @witney_8 second runner up. 🥳 Watch the 2021 PCAs on Wednesday, December 8, 2021 on E! @eonlineafrica,” Ms Nasenya wrote.

Reacting to the win Madam Boss wrote; “Oh oh oh oh oh am just a girl from Madziva. We did it 😭😭😭 Thank you MadamBoss fans for voting for me woooow I can’t believe this, Mum dearest wake up. Thank you @eonlineafrica this big for me and my fans. Zimbabwe 🇿🇼 we did it. Don’t miss the 2021 Peoples Choice Awards 7,”.