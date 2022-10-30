RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Akothee's cryptic message on mzungu fiancé's past and his new job

Charles Ouma

Kila mtu ako na ka past...Tuweke mambo wazi- Akothee

Akothe and her new lover Mr Schweizer
Akothe and her new lover Mr Schweizer

Business lady Esther Akoth alias Akothee has taken to social media with a cryptic post in she hinted at sharing her fiancé Mr. Schweizer’s past and revealed that he has landed a new role.

Setting the record straight, Akothee shared that her fiancé who she has assigned a Luo nickname of Omondi (Omosh in short) is a philanthropist and an investor with good heart who will in the next few days take up the role of Chairman of Akothee Foundation.

“I want to put records clear, Omosh has a good heart He is an investor and a philanthropist apart from him being my husband. He is coming in as the Chairman of Akothee Foundation & We are working on his documents atusaidie hii foundation imenihangaisha sana,” Akothee explained.

Akothee and lover Schweizer
Akothee and lover Schweizer Pulse Live Kenya

Without going into the details, the diva added that like everyone else, Omosh has a past but most importantly, he has a good heart and should not be dragged through dirt.

“Hatutaki kumpaka Omosh uchafu aonekane kama hana utu. Yes Kila mtu ako na ka past. Hata mtoto mdogo ako na past pale kwa tumbo, nivile hawezi SEMA. Tuweke mambo wazi?(We do not want to tarnish Omosh’s image make him appear like he is lacking humanity. Yes everyone has a past including a baby who has a past in the womb only that they cannot explain it. Should we put everything in the open?” Akothee shared.

“I think kuna mambo mawili matatu ningependa mafans wangu waelewe…You know I am honest. Should we Address the Nation?" Akothee added.

The business lady explained that with the grand project coming up, they have decided to stay in Kenya a little longer to make sure that all businesses are running.

“Team Akothee we are having a big project coming soon AKOTHEE FOUNDATION ACADEMY and that's the reason Me & Omosh will stay longer in Kenya, initially we were to do 3 weeks in Swiss and 3 weeks in Kenya to make sure all businesses are running. I need his support; I can't do it alone.” Explained the self-declared president of single mothers.

