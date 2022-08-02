Businesswoman Elseba Awuor Kokeyo, popularly known as Cebbie koks Nyasego, has opted to square it out with her critics over claims that she didn’t earn her nomination to the Migori County Assembly rightful.
Akothee's sister Cebbie speaks out after being attacked over her MCA nomination
Cebbie fires back at her critics as she lays bare her academic qualifications over MCA nomination
Cebbie is among those listed by the Jubilee party to serve as a member of the County Assembly of Migori for the period 2022-2027.
“Most recently, I have been nominated by the Jubilee Party, a founding member of the Azimio Coalition Party, to serve as a member of the County Assembly of Migori for the period 2022-2027. This call duty, in and of itself, whether conformed or not, it’s a testimony of appreciation of talent and industry by political party luminaries,” Cebbie said.
However, her name elicited mixed reactions, forcing her to clear the air, complete with her academic qualifications - an affirmation that she earned the nomination by merit.
“A lot has been said, mostly in the negative, about nomination of young women leaders to positions of leadership. I have been insinuations that such nominations are anything but merit driven.
"As a leader and beneficiary of the gender top up framework, I have a residual obligation to debunk such fallacies. To begin with, it’s a constitutional imperative that each County Assembly shall comprise of not less than two-thirds of either gender,” Cebbie koks Nyasego explained.
She went on to explain that she holds a Bachelor of Science Degree in Communication and Public Relations and a masters in International Relations.
“At the very minimum, my subject of intellectual inquiry at Masters’ level disclosed ab genuine interest in Kenya’s democratization process. On this score alone, the interest in governance and politics is self-evident,”
“If I argue that my nomination is merit-based, it’s just that. The factual matrix flowing from my academic qualifications support a merit-based claim to this nomination. You would have to be a fool to challenge that,” Cebbie noted.
