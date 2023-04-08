Reason Akothee's 2 sons won't attend their mum's wedding

According to Akothee, her sons, who reside in France, will not be able to attend the wedding due to school obligations. However, she hinted that they will be present for the second ceremony scheduled to take place in Switzerland on July 10.

Akothee made the revelation as she welcomed her third-born daughter, Fancy Makadia, who had travelled from France ahead of the wedding.

In regards to whether her family will be part of the wedding, Akothee said she did not want family politics to be brought up in her wedding.

"Don't bring propaganda and family politics to my wedding. The only people who will miss my wedding are my two sons who will not make it because of school rules, but they will witness the one which is scheduled to take place on July 10. All year Akothee is getting married," she said.

Akothee's lavish wedding gown price tag revealed

Akothee has shocked many by revealing that she spent Sh624K on her wedding gown and Sh156K on her shoes.

She described her shoes as perfect for her big day, as they are comfortable enough to be worn for an entire day without causing any discomfort.

"The gown has cost me $4800 (Sh624K) while my bridal shoes have gone for $1200 (Sh156K) and you can put them on for the whole day. You guys will see," Akothee explained.

Akothee has revealed that her wish is to be buried in her wedding dress, which would save her family the time that would have been spent looking for burial clothes.

"I know people don't love talking about death but I think I would have given my family an easy time. I would like to be buried in my gown and shoes," Akothee added.