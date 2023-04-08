The sports category has moved to a new website.

ADVERTISEMENT
Reason Akothee's 2 sons won't attend their mum's wedding

Amos Robi

Akothee's sons, Prince Ojwang and Prince Oyoo are based in France

Akothee and her boyfriend 'Omosh'
Akothee and her boyfriend 'Omosh'

Singer and businesswoman Esther Akoth, popularly known as Akothee, has revealed that her two sons, Prince Ojwang and Prince Oyoo, will not be present at her much-anticipated wedding.

According to Akothee, her sons, who reside in France, will not be able to attend the wedding due to school obligations. However, she hinted that they will be present for the second ceremony scheduled to take place in Switzerland on July 10.

Akothee made the revelation as she welcomed her third-born daughter, Fancy Makadia, who had travelled from France ahead of the wedding.

Akothee with her sons Prince Oyoo and Prince Ojwang
Akothee with her sons Prince Oyoo and Prince Ojwang Pulse Live Kenya
READ: Akothee lists 10 things separated couples should do to maintain peace

In regards to whether her family will be part of the wedding, Akothee said she did not want family politics to be brought up in her wedding.

"Don't bring propaganda and family politics to my wedding. The only people who will miss my wedding are my two sons who will not make it because of school rules, but they will witness the one which is scheduled to take place on July 10. All year Akothee is getting married," she said.

Singer Akothee and her fiancé Omosh
Singer Akothee and her fiancé Omosh Pulse Live Kenya
Akothee has shocked many by revealing that she spent Sh624K on her wedding gown and Sh156K on her shoes.

She described her shoes as perfect for her big day, as they are comfortable enough to be worn for an entire day without causing any discomfort.

"The gown has cost me $4800 (Sh624K) while my bridal shoes have gone for $1200 (Sh156K) and you can put them on for the whole day. You guys will see," Akothee explained.

Akothee has revealed that her wish is to be buried in her wedding dress, which would save her family the time that would have been spent looking for burial clothes.

Akothee and Omosh
Akothee and Omosh Pulse Live Kenya
READ: Akothee cautions fiancé on things she won't compromise after wedding

"I know people don't love talking about death but I think I would have given my family an easy time. I would like to be buried in my gown and shoes," Akothee added.

Singer Akothee also mentioned that she has not bought the wedding rings yet because her fiancé, Schweizer 'Omosh', requested to take care of the jewellery.

Amos Robi
