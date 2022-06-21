Akuku Danger discharged, can't leave over Sh823,000 bill

Dacha said the sum had been reached after the hospital deducted the cash deposits and payments from his insurance adding that the hospital had declined to take anything as collateral and discharge him as they sort out how to clear the pending bill.

“Akuku Danger the Comedian has been admitted at Nairobi West Hospital for the past two weeks and has since accrued a bill of Sh823,000 after deductions from his insurance and cash deposits too.

Comedian Akuku Danger Pulse Live Kenya

"He got discharged Yesterday but the hospital is Detaining him until he pays the remaining balance. The hospital has refused to accept a collateral so that he can organize his finances from outside despite having their collateral from the January bill which has a higher value than the total bill,” wrote Sandra Dacha.

The actress is calling on well-wishers to stretch a helping hand and support the comedian to get discharged from the hospital.

Akuku Danger was admitted to the hospital again on June 8.

In March celebrities organized a fundraiser for Akuku Danger to help him clear his hospital bill. They managed to raise Sh3.5 million out of the Sh4.5 million that was required.

Comedian Akuku Danger hospitalized again, Sandra Dacha gives update Pulse Live Kenya

On December 31, 2021 Mwalim Churchill, disclosed that Akuku was born with Sickle Cell Anemia, a chronic condition which lasts through a person's lifetime.

"Akuku Danger was born with Sickle Cell Anemia and it keeps coming and going. That’s cancer of the blood and he is always in and out of the hospital. Being able to come here and entertain you is what has kept him going. Imagine being told you have a year to live.

“Do you know how depressing that is? But he keeps going. The thing with the disease is that when it hits, it hits very hard. So today we want to dedicated this show to Akuku Danger and part of the proceeds from the show will go towards clearing his bill but I want you to share the little you have through this pay bill No. Paybill-891300 (Account number- Akuku Danger),” said Mwalim Churchill during his New Year’s eve show at Garden City Mall.

Akuku Danger Pulse Live Kenya