RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Akuku Danger finally allowed to leave the hospital as well-wishers raise Sh824K

Authors:

Dennis Milimo

Akuku was being detailed at a city Hospital over Sh823K hospital bill

Akuku Danger finally allowed to leave the hospital as well-wishers raise Sh824K
Akuku Danger finally allowed to leave the hospital as well-wishers raise Sh824K

Kenyan comedian Akuku Danger has finally been allowed to leave the hospital after well-wishers helped him to raise Sh824, 000 to clear his medical bill.

Recommended articles

The former Churchill show comedian shared the good news via his Instagram page, with a revelation that he is now at home with his family.

“Feels good to be back home with family,” Akuku Danger wrote.

The funnyman has been discharged days after appealing to Kenyans to help him clear his hospital bill that was standing at Sh823, 000.

The last update he gave indicates that a total of Sh824, 000 had been raised through a paybill number put out for the fundraiser.

“Guys, as at this morning tumefika 824K 👏👏👏🔥🔥🔥Our expectations have been superseded by far. The paybill is still running, feel free to send your contribution. Asanteni sana🙏🙏🙏❤️

“Paybill 8024409 Account AKUKU'S MEDICAL FUND. For updates on my health journey with sickle cell anaemia follow @akukusmedicalfund,” the comedian shared.

On June 21, 2022 actress Sandra Dacha reported that Akuku Danger had been discharged from hospital but detained due to a pending hospital bill which had accrued to Sh823,000.

Comedian Akuku Danger at the Nairobi West Hospital
Comedian Akuku Danger at the Nairobi West Hospital Pulse Live Kenya

Dacha said the sum had been reached after the hospital deducted the cash deposits and payments from his insurance adding that the hospital had declined to take anything as collateral and discharge him as they sort out how to clear the pending bill.

“Akuku Danger the Comedian has been admitted at Nairobi West Hospital for the past two weeks and has since accrued a bill of Sh823,000 after deductions from his insurance and cash deposits too.

"He got discharged Yesterday but the hospital is Detaining him until he pays the remaining balance. The hospital has refused to accept a collateral so that he can organize his finances from outside despite having their collateral from the January bill which has a higher value than the total bill,” wrote Sandra Dacha.

Akuku Danger was admitted to the hospital again on June 8.

Comedian Akuku Danger hospitalized again, Sandra Dacha gives update
Comedian Akuku Danger hospitalized again, Sandra Dacha gives update Comedian Akuku Danger hospitalized again, Sandra Dacha gives update Pulse Live Kenya

In March celebrities organized a fundraiser for Akuku Danger to help him clear his hospital bill. They managed to raise Sh3.5 million out of the Sh4.5 million that was required.

On December 31, 2021 Mwalim Churchill, disclosed that Akuku was born with Sickle Cell Anemia, a chronic condition which lasts through a person's lifetime.

Authors:

Dennis Milimo Dennis Milimo Dennis Milimo is an experienced Digital and Broadcast Journalist with a demonstrated history of working in the broadcast and online media industry for over 4 years.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

Comedian Mulamwah shares photos of his house under construction[Photos]

Comedian Mulamwah shares photos of his house under construction[Photos]

Singer Nandy's classy response over claims of hiding pregnancy

Singer Nandy's classy response over claims of hiding pregnancy

Bahati up in arms with Sifuna & Shebesh over his Mathare parliamentary bid

Bahati up in arms with Sifuna & Shebesh over his Mathare parliamentary bid

Akuku Danger finally allowed to leave the hospital as well-wishers raise Sh824K

Akuku Danger finally allowed to leave the hospital as well-wishers raise Sh824K

How a call to Lulu Hassan changed content creator Nicholas Kioko's life [Video]

How a call to Lulu Hassan changed content creator Nicholas Kioko's life [Video]

I have not stepped down for anyone - Bahati forced to clarify

I have not stepped down for anyone - Bahati forced to clarify

Tems and Wizkid among winners at 2022 BET Awards [Full List]

Tems and Wizkid among winners at 2022 BET Awards [Full List]

Alchemist Bar on the spot again as another harassment video goes viral

Alchemist Bar on the spot again as another harassment video goes viral

Big night for Afrobeats as Pheelz and Fireboy perform at the 2022 BET Awards

Big night for Afrobeats as Pheelz and Fireboy perform at the 2022 BET Awards

Trending

Lady whose husband was almost killed by Burna Boy's associates recounts ugly incident

Nigerian singer Burna Boy and the lady he allegedly assaulted Breilla Neme [Instagram/BurnaBoyGram] [Instagram/NemeBreilla]

Shaffie Weru celebrates daughter Milan as she turns 17 [Video]

Shaffie Weru celebrates daughter Milan as she turns 17 [Video]

Juliani gives a glimpse into how marriage with Lillian Nganga is going [Video]

Juliani with wife Lillian Nganga

Njugush should be studied in Universities - Abel Mutua explains why

Njugush should be studied in Universities - Abel Mutua