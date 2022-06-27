Akuku Danger finally allowed to leave the hospital as well-wishers raise Sh824K

The former Churchill show comedian shared the good news via his Instagram page, with a revelation that he is now at home with his family.

“Feels good to be back home with family,” Akuku Danger wrote.

The funnyman has been discharged days after appealing to Kenyans to help him clear his hospital bill that was standing at Sh823, 000.

The last update he gave indicates that a total of Sh824, 000 had been raised through a paybill number put out for the fundraiser.

“Guys, as at this morning tumefika 824K 👏👏👏🔥🔥🔥Our expectations have been superseded by far. The paybill is still running, feel free to send your contribution. Asanteni sana🙏🙏🙏❤️

“Paybill 8024409 Account AKUKU'S MEDICAL FUND. For updates on my health journey with sickle cell anaemia follow @akukusmedicalfund,” the comedian shared.

On June 21, 2022 actress Sandra Dacha reported that Akuku Danger had been discharged from hospital but detained due to a pending hospital bill which had accrued to Sh823,000.

Dacha said the sum had been reached after the hospital deducted the cash deposits and payments from his insurance adding that the hospital had declined to take anything as collateral and discharge him as they sort out how to clear the pending bill.

“Akuku Danger the Comedian has been admitted at Nairobi West Hospital for the past two weeks and has since accrued a bill of Sh823,000 after deductions from his insurance and cash deposits too.

"He got discharged Yesterday but the hospital is Detaining him until he pays the remaining balance. The hospital has refused to accept a collateral so that he can organize his finances from outside despite having their collateral from the January bill which has a higher value than the total bill,” wrote Sandra Dacha.

Akuku Danger was admitted to the hospital again on June 8.

In March celebrities organized a fundraiser for Akuku Danger to help him clear his hospital bill. They managed to raise Sh3.5 million out of the Sh4.5 million that was required.