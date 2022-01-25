RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Akuku Danger discharged, can’t leave over Sh2 million hospital bill

Authors:

Dennis Milimo

Akuku can now walk and dance - Sandra

Comedian Akuku Danger is appealing to well-wishers to help him raise Sh2 million to offset his hospital bill, the only hurdle preventing him from going back home

On Monday, actress Sandra Dacha reported that Akuku had finally been discharged from Nairobi West Hospital, but he was not allowed to leave the facility until the bill is cleared.

“We can now walk and dance, hallelujah! Akuku Danger has officially been discharged today, Monday 24th, but can't be released until we clear pending hospital bill of Sh2M. We ask 10,000 well-wishers donating 200 bob each. Paybill: 891300. Account name - Akuku,” shared Sandra Dacha.

In a separate video, Akuku Danger assured his fans that he is recuperating well and even ready to hit the stage when is he fully recovered.

“Thanks to everyone for your love, support and prayers. For those who have been showing love, those who have been contributing, those who are stilling contributing from the bottom of my heart I want to say thank you so much and we are almost there. Keeping praying for me and I really appreciated you all,” said Akuku in the video.

Akuku Danger was moved from the High Dependency Unit (HDU) to the general ward on January 12, 2022.

On December 31, 2021 Mwalim Churchill, disclosed that Akuku was born with Sickle Cell Anemia, a chronic condition which lasts through a person's lifetime.

"Akuku Danger was born with Sickle Cell Anemia and it keeps coming and going. That’s cancer of the blood and he is always in and out of the hospital. Being able to come here and entertain you is what has kept him going. Imagine being told you have a year to live.

“Do you know how depressing that is? But he keeps going. The thing with the disease is that when it hits, it hits very hard. So today we want to dedicated this show to Akuku Danger and part of the proceeds from the show will go towards clearing his bill but I want you to share the little you have through this pay bill No. Paybill-891300 (Account number- Akuku Danger),” said Mwalim Churchill during his New Year’s eve show at Garden City Mall.

Authors:

Dennis Milimo Dennis Milimo Dennis Milimo is an experienced Digital and Broadcast Journalist with a demonstrated history of working in the broadcast and online media industry for over 4 years.

