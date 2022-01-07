Akuku Danger moved from ICU to HDU unit, bill stands at Sh1.8 million

In an update given by actress Sandra Dacha, as of January 7, Akuku’s hospital bills stand at Sh1.8 million.

She also mentioned that his lungs, which had been diagnosed at 75% loss of functionality, have began to regenerate, a sign of recovery.

“Akuku Danger has today been transferred from the ICU to the HDU because he can now breathe on his own Hallelujah!!!! 🙏

“His 75% lungs that had failed are regenerating well🙏. His kidneys got a small infection but they did a dialysis and they are healing 🙏,” reads part of the update.

Dacha expressed gratitude to everyone who has supported Akuku in any way during his hospitalisation.

“God is a faithful God! Thank you so much guys for the financial support 🙏 The hospital bill is rising day by day. We are at 1.8M as at today. Kindly msichoke kutuma pesa (don't tire of sending what you can). Help us clear the bill. Bora mgonjwa apone. Shukran. (The important thing is to see him back in good health. Thanks.)

“Paybill - 891300, Account name - Akuku,” added Ms Sandra Dacha.

Pulse Live Kenya

Akuku’s Illness Explained

Mwalim Churchill, disclosed that Akuku was born with Sickle Cell Anemia, a chronic condition which lasts through a person's lifetime.

"Akuku Danger was born with Sickle Cell Anemia and it keeps coming and going. That’s cancer of the blood and he is always in and out of the hospital. Being able to come here and entertain you is what has kept him going. Imagine being told you have a year to live.