Akuku Danger moved from ICU to HDU unit, bill stands at Sh1.8 million

Dennis Milimo

His lungs that had failed are regenerating well - Sandra Dacha

Comedian Akuku Danger in hospital
Comedian Akuku Danger in hospital

Comedian Akuku Danger is now out of danger after being moved from Intensive Care Unit (ICU) to the High Dependency Unit (HDU), with doctors confirming that he can now breathe without the help of the machines.

In an update given by actress Sandra Dacha, as of January 7, Akuku’s hospital bills stand at Sh1.8 million.

She also mentioned that his lungs, which had been diagnosed at 75% loss of functionality, have began to regenerate, a sign of recovery.

“Akuku Danger has today been transferred from the ICU to the HDU because he can now breathe on his own Hallelujah!!!! 🙏

“His 75% lungs that had failed are regenerating well🙏. His kidneys got a small infection but they did a dialysis and they are healing 🙏,” reads part of the update.

Dacha expressed gratitude to everyone who has supported Akuku in any way during his hospitalisation.

“God is a faithful God! Thank you so much guys for the financial support 🙏 The hospital bill is rising day by day. We are at 1.8M as at today. Kindly msichoke kutuma pesa (don't tire of sending what you can). Help us clear the bill. Bora mgonjwa apone. Shukran. (The important thing is to see him back in good health. Thanks.)

“Paybill - 891300, Account name - Akuku,” added Ms Sandra Dacha.

Akuku’s Illness Explained

Mwalim Churchill, disclosed that Akuku was born with Sickle Cell Anemia, a chronic condition which lasts through a person's lifetime.

"Akuku Danger was born with Sickle Cell Anemia and it keeps coming and going. That’s cancer of the blood and he is always in and out of the hospital. Being able to come here and entertain you is what has kept him going. Imagine being told you have a year to live.

“Do you know how depressing that is? But he keeps going. The thing with the disease is that when it hits, it hits very hard. So today we want to dedicated this show to Akuku Danger and part of the proceeds from the show will go towards clearing his bill but I want you to share the little you have through this pay bill No. Paybill-891300 (Account number- Akuku Danger),” said Mwalim Churchill during his New Year’s eve show at Garden City Mall.

Dennis Milimo Dennis Milimo Dennis Milimo is an experienced Digital and Broadcast Journalist with a demonstrated history of working in the broadcast and online media industry for over 4 years.

