Alex Chamwada receives distinguished YouTube award [Photos]

Chamwada has joined the growing list of Kenyans with the prestigious YouTube award

Alex Chamwada and his Chams Media Team after receiving the YouTube Silver Button
Kenyan seasoned media personality and Chams Media boss Alex Chamwada has been awarded the prestigious YouTube Sliver Play Button – an award given to users who cross the 100, 000 subscribers mark.

The former Citizen TV reporter received the award after his channel ‘Chams Media’ garnered over 100, 000 subscribers.

The Daring Abroad host, put up photos displaying his Silver Button – thanking his fans and followers for enabling reach the new milestone.

“It's finally here. Thank you YouTube for the endorsement. A big milestone for Chams Media as we receive YouTube Silver Play Button. We dedicate this to our subscribers. We thank all our partners too. If you have not subscribed, please do so to join the growing Chams Media TV (YouTube) family,” Chamwada said in a post.

He went on share a message he received from the YouTube CEO, Susan Wojcicki; "We are thrilled to see the development of your community and are proud to honour your impressive milestone of reaching 100K subscribers with the Silver Creator Award. Congratulations,”.

Chamwada joined the streaming platform (YouTube) through his media company, Chams Media TV back in October 2014 and so far he has over 102K subscribers and counting.

Chams media is an independent production company, offering high definition video production.

READ: Uhuru joins crew in filming local show, gives one instruction after being filmed [Video]

Chamwada is a decorated media personality who has worked with top media houses in Kenya among them Citizen TV, KTN and KBC, before branching out in 2014 to start his own media house.

In December 2021, the veteran journalist penned an appreciation message to President Uhuru Kenyatta for honouring him with Moran of the Burning Spear - MBS.

“I take this opportunity to thank H.E. President Uhuru Kenyatta for honouring me with Moran of the Burning Spear - MBS. Really uplifting and I dedicate this to all those who believe in The Vision of telling the good story. State House Kenya, Chams Media," Alex Chamwada said.

