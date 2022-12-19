Alex Chamwada's 'Daring Abroad' show airing in Gìkùyù

The show that Kameme TV’s Jane Wanjiru Mwaura hosts aims to reach local vernacular speakers and those abroad.

The show's first episode premiered on December 4, 2022, with new episodes airing every Sunday at 7:30 p.m

"We took this direction as part of our wider vision to diversify our content. We have begun a journey to create content in various local languages as vernacular speaks to the heart of our followers," Chamwada said during the signing of the partnership with Mediamax.

Chamwada added that the show would contribute to the conservation of the language and culture of the Kenyan people.

Kuigereka Ruraya show host Wanjiru Mwaura Pulse Live Kenya

"It is also exciting to see our fellow Kenyans speaking in vernacular from abroad and through this kind of content we believe we will contribute to the preservation of Kenya's indigenous cultures beyond the borders," he added.

Mediamax Chief Executive Officer Ken Ngaruiya exuded confidence in the show impacting the lives of the local viewers to seek ventures outside Kenya.

"The show will give Kenyans hope and inspiration and showcase to them that they can pursue greener pastures abroad in different careers,” Ngaruiya said.