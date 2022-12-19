ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Alex Chamwada's 'Daring Abroad' show airing in Gìkùyù

Amos Robi

The first episode of the show premiered in early December and is hosted by Wanjiru wa Mwaura

Media Max CEO Ken Ngaruiya and CHAMs Media CEO Alex Chamwada sign partnership
Media Max CEO Ken Ngaruiya and CHAMs Media CEO Alex Chamwada sign partnership

Chams media founder Alex Chamwada has created a new show for the Gìkùyù audience dubbed 'Kuigereka Ruraya' a Kikuyu version of daring abroad.

ADVERTISEMENT

Recommended articles

The show that Kameme TV’s Jane Wanjiru Mwaura hosts aims to reach local vernacular speakers and those abroad.

The show's first episode premiered on December 4, 2022, with new episodes airing every Sunday at 7:30 p.m

"We took this direction as part of our wider vision to diversify our content. We have begun a journey to create content in various local languages as vernacular speaks to the heart of our followers," Chamwada said during the signing of the partnership with Mediamax.

Chamwada added that the show would contribute to the conservation of the language and culture of the Kenyan people.

Kuigereka Ruraya show host Wanjiru Mwaura
Kuigereka Ruraya show host Wanjiru Mwaura Kuigereka Ruraya show host Wanjiru Mwaura Pulse Live Kenya

READ: Alex Chamwada receives distinguished YouTube award [Photos]

"It is also exciting to see our fellow Kenyans speaking in vernacular from abroad and through this kind of content we believe we will contribute to the preservation of Kenya's indigenous cultures beyond the borders," he added.

Mediamax Chief Executive Officer Ken Ngaruiya exuded confidence in the show impacting the lives of the local viewers to seek ventures outside Kenya.

"The show will give Kenyans hope and inspiration and showcase to them that they can pursue greener pastures abroad in different careers,” Ngaruiya said.

The English version of 'Daring Abroad' aired on KTN and NTV before the partnerships ended.

READ: Alex Chamwada speaks as he terminates contract with KTN News

Amos Robi Amos Robi Amos Robi is an opinionated, open-minded communications practitioner looking to change the world from the digital front.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

Give Karen Nyamu a break: Khalwale tells Kenyans discussing Senator's Dubai drama

Give Karen Nyamu a break: Khalwale tells Kenyans discussing Senator's Dubai drama

Alex Chamwada's 'Daring Abroad' show airing in Gìkùyù

Alex Chamwada's 'Daring Abroad' show airing in Gìkùyù

Journalists who shifted media houses in 2022 [Pulse Picks]

Journalists who shifted media houses in 2022 [Pulse Picks]

3 adorable photos of Rihanna's son with A$AP Rocky

3 adorable photos of Rihanna's son with A$AP Rocky

KBC’s Beatrice Gatonye wins coveted International Peace Award

KBC’s Beatrice Gatonye wins coveted International Peace Award

Matata, Harmonize, Octopizzo, Sauti Sol thrill Nairobians at Sol Fest [Videos]

Matata, Harmonize, Octopizzo, Sauti Sol thrill Nairobians at Sol Fest [Videos]

Manzi wa Kibera’s 66-year-old bae receives standing ovation in first TV interview

Manzi wa Kibera’s 66-year-old bae receives standing ovation in first TV interview

Karen Nyamu calls it quits with Samidoh,Rue Baby X-mas gift & more stories on #PulseUhondoMtaani

Karen Nyamu calls it quits with Samidoh,Rue Baby X-mas gift & more stories on #PulseUhondoMtaani

Karen Nyamu pens emotional message in public breakup with Samidoh

Karen Nyamu pens emotional message in public breakup with Samidoh

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Jeff Koinange

Reason Jeff Koinange is going off TV screens

Karen Nyamu and Edday Nderitu in fist fight over Sammidoh

Edday Nderitu, Karen Nyamu in fistfight over Samidoh in Dubai club [Video]

Karen Nyamu

Karen Nyamu breaks silence with 1 promise after Dubai night drama with Samidoh

Karen Nyamu

Karen Nyamu pens emotional message in public breakup with Samidoh