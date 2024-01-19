Alex Mathenge's advice to men delaying parenthood until financial success

Responding to Huddah Monroe's assertion that women should refrain from having children until financially capable, Mathenge called for a wake-up call.

Huddah Monroe emphasised the changing landscape of motherhood, noting that age is no longer a barrier to conception.

She underscored the importance of being fully prepared to support and nurture children, urging women to prioritize their offspring's well-being.

ADVERTISEMENT

“The fact that you can now have a child even at 50… with everything they told us is a lie! What a time to be alive. Have children when you can take care of them fully and see them grow. Not have kids running the streets to feed them,” she wrote.

Pulse Live Kenya

However, Alex Mathenge took a divergent stance, expressing curiosity about Huddah's financial readiness for parenthood.

On his Instagram stories, he quipped, "I would want to know how much Huddah has saved in readiness to having kids. Imagine mzazi akikwambia alihave kusave ndio uzaliwe."

ADVERTISEMENT

Mathenge highlighted the importance of seizing opportunities when they arise, suggesting that couples who feel ready to start a family should not delay.

Whether one is 23 or 45, he insisted that if a compatible partner is found, they should not waste time.

"Ukipata mtu mnawezana na unaona mnaweza toa offspring moja noma usiwaste time whether you are 23 or 45; maybe that’s the only chance you have! Pesa hutafutwa tu na inapatikana!” Alex shared.

Comedian and content creator Alex Mathenge Pulse Live Kenya

ADVERTISEMENT

He cautioned against the potential consequences of prioritizing wealth accumulation over seizing the present opportunity for parenthood. Mathenge noted that delaying the decision might result in pursuing wealth into one's 40s, only to approach a much younger partner to start a family.