Alex Mwakideu bids farewell to Milele FM after 5 years

In a statement posted on his social media pages, Mwakideu thanked his listeners, colleagues, and the management of Milele FM for the opportunity to work with them.

"Yooooh! Its been 5 years ndani ya Milele FM. Nime Enjoy!!! Let me say ahsanteni sana to you, the listener, because without you, hakuna radio! You are the reason we do this thing called Radio.

“Let me also say ahsante sana to all my colleagues, the ones I am leaving behind, and the ones who left Milele FM already. Thank you all. Tuliipiga, na Ikapigika!! Page closed. Onto the next one! Guess tunaenda wapi next," Mwakideu said in his statement.

ADVERTISEMENT

Pulse Live Kenya

Mwakideu's exit from Milele FM comes as a surprise to many, as he was one of the station's most popular presenters.

He is known for his energetic and engaging personality, and his shows were always popular with listeners.

Mwakideu's journey in radio began when he joined Baraka FM in 2000, where he honed his skills and gained valuable experience.

ADVERTISEMENT

After almost a decade at Baraka FM, he moved on to join Radio Maisha, where he would later be joined by his popular co-host, Jalang'o.

This partnership would prove to be a successful one, as they became a dynamic duo on the airwaves.

Pulse Live Kenya

Mwakideu then made a significant career move by joining Mediamax's Milele FM as a host.