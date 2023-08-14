The sports category has moved to a new website.

Alex Mwakideu bids farewell to Milele FM after 5 years

Denis Mwangi

Alex Mwakideu leaves fans guessing about his next move

Milele FM's Alex Mwakideu
Milele FM's Alex Mwakideu

Popular radio presenter Alex Mwakideu has announced his exit from Milele FM after five years with the station.

In a statement posted on his social media pages, Mwakideu thanked his listeners, colleagues, and the management of Milele FM for the opportunity to work with them.

"Yooooh! Its been 5 years ndani ya Milele FM. Nime Enjoy!!! Let me say ahsanteni sana to you, the listener, because without you, hakuna radio! You are the reason we do this thing called Radio.

“Let me also say ahsante sana to all my colleagues, the ones I am leaving behind, and the ones who left Milele FM already. Thank you all. Tuliipiga, na Ikapigika!! Page closed. Onto the next one! Guess tunaenda wapi next," Mwakideu said in his statement.

Alex Mwakideu
Alex Mwakideu Pulse Live Kenya

Mwakideu's exit from Milele FM comes as a surprise to many, as he was one of the station's most popular presenters.

He is known for his energetic and engaging personality, and his shows were always popular with listeners.

Mwakideu's journey in radio began when he joined Baraka FM in 2000, where he honed his skills and gained valuable experience.

After almost a decade at Baraka FM, he moved on to join Radio Maisha, where he would later be joined by his popular co-host, Jalang'o.

This partnership would prove to be a successful one, as they became a dynamic duo on the airwaves.

Alex Mwakideu and Wilbroda
Alex Mwakideu and Wilbroda Pulse Live Kenya

Mwakideu then made a significant career move by joining Mediamax's Milele FM as a host.

This marked the beginning of a fruitful five-year tenure at the radio station, where he became a beloved figure among listeners.

