Alex Mwakideu reacts on Jalango's stolen money

Amos Robi

Mwakideu was key in helping Eli and Morrison secure the jobs at Jalango's residence

Alex Mwakideu with Jalango staffers
Radio presenter Alex Mwakideu has expressed his disappointment with Jalango's staffers Eli Omundu and Morrison Litiema who made away with money from a car they had been asked to clean.

Mwakideu recalled how he helped the two secure jobs at Jalango’s residence where they were doing so well but turned against their boss.

“Elly and Litiema... Niliwasaidia kupata job kwa kakangu Jalas... And you were doing so well... It's so sad to learn that you have stolen money from a man who treated you so well. I am a disappointed man. Pole sana @jalangoo ...

"Please help us find these two... and report them to the nearest police station when you hear a thing about them,” Mwakideu wrote.

Jalango'semployees Eli Omundu Khumunndu and Morrison Litiema on the run after stealing money from his car
Comedian and radio presenter Oga Obinna also weighed in on the issue noting that the money the duo was going to make in the industry was so much more than what they took away as Jalang'o had already made them famous.

“Wrong Move in all aspects. Someone who just took care of you and your family. A boss who is a friend. Paid you well. Treated you like his brothers. Aki people jamani.

"He already made you famous so your faces can't stay hidden for long BTW the money they were going to make from this industry was going to be way more. They were destined for greatness it was just a matter of time,” Obinna wrote.

Jalango has since appealed to the public to help bring to book the two who made away with an undisclosed amount of money with a Sh100,000 reward for whoever provides information leading to their arrest.

Jalango's employees Eli Omundu Khumundu and Morrison Litiema on the run after stealing money from his car
Eli and Litiema became friends with Jalang’o when the media personality was working at Milele FM.

They narrated that they would occasionally visit him when he co-hosted the breakfast show with Alex Mwakideu on Milele FM, armed with their shovels and overalls.

They would wait at the gate until the duo finished their show and the media personalities would be gracious enough to drop them off in town.

Their big break came in September 2018 when the media personality offered them an opportunity to work at his house as ground managers, an opportunity they describe as life-changing.

Jalango's employees Eli Omundu Khumundu and Morrison Litiema on the run after stealing money from his car
Authors:

Amos Robi Amos Robi Amos Robi is an opinionated, open minded communications practitioner looking to change the world from the digital front.

