Alex Mwakideu unveils own restaurant named Pampered Village [Video]

Dennis Milimo

The new restaurant has been opened next to his car wash

Seasoned media personality and Milele FM boss Alex Mwakideu is out here making major money moves after opening his own restaurant dubbed Pampered Village.

On Tuesday, Mwakideu appeared on Jalang’o TV, giving his fans and potential customers a tour inside the newly launched restaurant, located in Kitengela.

“Ni mahali pa watu wa kawaida, watu wakujielewa na kupenda vitu vizuri yaani the finer things in life, maana hapa tuna kila kitu kizuri and pia utafurahia services zetu. (It a place for the common Mwananchi, but mostly those who love finer things in life because here we offer quality services and quality food),” said Mwakideu in part.

Pampered village has been opened next to his car wash ‘Pampered Car Wash’ that has been up and running.

“Hapa ni Pampred village, yaani Uswahilini haswa, njoo upate raha ya Uswahilini, si kila siku ukija Kitengela ni Nyama Choma, chakula chetu ni kitamu sana, njoo uwe shahidi. (This is pampered village so come and enjoy some Swahili food, not ‘Nyama Choma’ every time you are come to Kitengela. Our food is very delicious, come be the witness,” Mwakideu said.

Also Read: Check out photos of the Houses Jalang’o & Mwakideu are building in Kitengela

Kiss 100 Presenter and Mwakideu’s best friend Jalang’o congratulated his former colleague for the new milestone, saying he is proud of him always.

"Congratulations brother for the officially opening of Pampered Village, definitely we will always support you. And you know am always proud of you,” Jalang’o told Mwakideu.

Jalang’o jokingly said that he will not be paying for food at the restaurant because it is owned by his ‘brother’.

#AlexNaJalas

(L-R) Kenyan presenters Alex Mwakideu & Jalang'o
(L-R) Kenyan presenters Alex Mwakideu & Jalang'o Pulse Live Kenya

Alex and Mzee Jalas have previously worked together at Radio Maisha and Milele Fm before Jalang’o exited to join Kiss 100.

During that period, they built an inseparable bromance while serving their fans with the contagious #AlexNaJalas brand.

Dennis Milimo is an experienced Digital and Broadcast Journalist with a demonstrated history of working in the broadcast and online media industry for over 4 years.

