An update seen by Pulse Live, indicates that Rozinah who is sister to Radio Presenter Alex Mwakideu has been in hospital battling Covid-19 since July, 8th 2021.

Alex Mwakideu and his sister Rozinah Mwakideu. Pulse Live Kenya

Medical Appeal

“Our dear sister, Mother, friend and gospel artiste Rozinah Mwakideu was Hospitalized on 8th July 2021. On Monday 12th July, her condition deteriorated. She was transferred to ICU where she battled with Covid-19 complications for two weeks. We thank God that she is now stable and about to be discharged from Hospital.

Due to the costly medication, equipment and special care required, the outstanding medical expenses stand at Ksh. 900, 000 as at 31ST July 2021.

We are kindly appealing for your financial support and prayers during this time.

Kindy channel your contributions to- 0708100780” reads the update.

Rozinah added that she would love to go home but the medical bill can’t allow her, asking well-wishers to help.

“Nawahitaji. I'm Still In Hospital. Would Love To Go Home. Your Assistance Will Go A Very Long Way. You Can Send Your Financial Support To Joshua Mwanyasi:

0708100780 Kindly Keep Praying For Me 🙏🏾